Hong Kong actor Ma Chun-wai has credited his team for the improved performance of a health products group, saying its progress over the past six months was the result of collective efforts rather than his own contribution.

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Ma took up the roles of executive director, vice-chairman and co-chief executive officer of the group in May. Since then, he has been involved in its business operations, product development and brand strategies.

In a positive profit alert issued yesterday, the group expected revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2026, to increase 10.3 percent year on year to about HK$55 million, while gross profit was forecast to rise 15.4 percent to around HK$39.3 million.

Its consolidated net loss was also expected to narrow by approximately 50.3 percent from a year earlier, while gross profit margin improved from 68.2 percent to 71.4 percent.

Reflecting on the results, Ma said: "Good results in the first half were down to the team's hard work. The credit goes to them."

He said overseeing the group's development and management was his responsibility, adding that he hoped to achieve better results with more time.

Ma also thanked his colleagues and supporters for their trust.