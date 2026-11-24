Hong Kong singer Shiga Lin Sze-nga hopes to take her daughter Camila to Hong Kong Disneyland this Christmas, while her husband, actor Carlos Chan Ka-lok has played down the possibility of holding a joint concert with her at the Hong Kong Coliseum, joking that he is not qualified to perform there.

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The couple appeared at SOGO Kai Tak on Tuesday (Nov 24) for “Step Into Christmas Magic,” a festive collaboration with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort running until January 3, 2027, where they shared their Christmas plans.

Lin revealed that Camila enjoys visiting theme parks and that they took her to one about three weeks ago. The little girl even remembered the names of the cartoon characters after returning home.

When it came to whether Camila currently preferred cartoon characters or her father, Lin was quick to say that her daughter definitely preferred her dad.

She also plans to take Chan and their daughter to Disneyland this Christmas so Camila can enjoy the park's snowfall effect. As both parents have busy schedules during the festive season, they have yet to find time to take their daughter overseas to see real snow.

Lin said she had already bought plenty of Christmas presents, not only for Camila but also for her daughter's schoolmates and teachers. She also plans to bring Chan along to a Christmas party.

As for her husband's present, she laughed that she had forgotten about it.

Chan admitted that he had yet to buy his wife a gift, explaining that he tends to combine presents for several special occasions into one.

"I combine three occasions into one present, so I don't have to think too much. Christmas is coming, though, so I need to get her something big!" he joked.

Lin responds to calls for Hong Kong Coliseum concert

With Lin among the names receiving strong support from netizens in recent online discussions about who should hold a concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum, she said she believed everything would happen at the right time and that she was continuing to work hard towards the goal. She also revealed that she would release a new song next month.

She added that she wanted to build up a larger repertoire before taking on a concert at the venue, with a wider variety of songs for the setlist. If given the opportunity, she hoped to make sure everything was thoroughly prepared before stepping onto the Coliseum stage.

Chan, who released his debut solo single A Better Yesterday (我們都是無名氏) in October, said he had sung with Lin at a work engagement last week and found that performing as a couple felt good.

Lin was also open to the idea of holding a joint concert with her husband and praised his singing voice. However, Chan immediately shook his head when the possibility of performing together at the Hong Kong Coliseum was raised.

"How could I possibly be qualified?" he said.

When someone pointed out that actor Nicholas Cheung Ka-fai had also performed at the Coliseum, Chan replied: "Nicholas Cheung is Nicholas Cheung! I can fool around, but I've never seriously considered performing at the Coliseum."

He added that he had little experience singing live and often became nervous when facing an audience, leaving his mind completely blank.