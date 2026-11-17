IVE member Jang Won-young made a special appearance at Hong Kong Disneyland on Monday (Nov 16), drawing large crowds of fans to the theme park for its winter and Christmas celebrations.

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Invited by the resort to attend its seasonal event, the K-pop star appeared at around 6pm for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, with hundreds of fans reportedly arriving early to secure spots and thousands gathering ahead of her appearance.

Dressed in a red mini dress, Jang took to the stage alongside Disney character Goofy to switch on the Christmas tree lights. She greeted the crowd in Cantonese, saying: "Hello everyone, I am Jang Won-young," prompting cheers from fans.

She then addressed the audience in English, saying she was happy to be in Hong Kong and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Sharing her Christmas wish, Jang said she hoped that she and everyone she cared about could continue to be happy together. She also praised the park's winter atmosphere.

After the lighting ceremony, Jang stayed to watch the festive performances, winking at cameras and posing for photos. She also waved to fans, blew kisses and made heart gestures during a photo session.

The singer, who had earlier met Disney princess characters and joined them in dancing, spent around 25 minutes at the event before leaving.