Hong Kong musician Eric Kwok Wai-leung has teamed up with popular YouTube group JFFT for the first time to release a new song, Will You Lose Money by Switching Funds Randomly? (亂咁轉會蝕麼), turning the often-overlooked topic of retirement savings into a light-hearted musical collaboration.

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In the music video, Kwok takes on the role of an "MPF mentor", answering questions from the four JFFT members, who portray different types of MPF investors. Through humour and music, the collaboration explores common uncertainties among workers, from whether they should switch funds to how they can make better use of their MPF contributions.

The song also reflects a familiar dilemma among employees: while many want to manage their retirement savings better, they may be unsure which funds to choose or worry about making the wrong move when switching investments.

Kwok, who handled the song's rearrangement and production, and JFFT performed it together on last Sunday (Nov 15) at an event at Tuen Mun Town Plaza.