Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan among surprise names in Cantopop Awards top 12

Hong Kong actors Louis Koo Tin-lok and Jessica Hester Hsuan have made surprise appearances in the latest top 12 voting trends for the My Favourite Male Artiste and My Favourite Female Artiste categories at the 2026 Ultimate Song Chart Awards, adding an unexpected twist to this year's public voting race.

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The latest voting trends, announced on Wednesday (Nov 11), feature a mix of established singers, rising stars and popular entertainers, with the race for the final 10 places still ongoing.

In the male singer category, Koo is among the current top 12. MIRROR also has four members in the running: Edan Lui Cheuk-on, Keung To, Ian Chan Cheuk-yin and Anson Lo Hon-ting. They are joined by established singers Hins Cheung, MC Cheung Tin-fu, Terence Lam and Jason Chan Pak-yu.

Rising singer Arvin Tsang Ngo-fei also appears in the current top 12, alongside Chow Yin-ting and On Chan. Meanwhile, familiar names from previous years, including Hung Kaho and Jay Fung, have yet to appear in the latest list but could still make the top 10 as voting continues.

In the female singer category, Hsuan is among the current 12 names, joining established singers Sammi Cheng Sau-man, Joey Yung Cho-yee, Janice Vidal and Gin Lee, as well as Gigi Yim Ming-hay, Panther Chan, Serrini, Amy Lo, Marf Yau Yin-tung and sica.

Meanwhile, the group category features popular boy band MIRROR and girl group COLLAR, alongside ERROR, VIVA, Dear Jane, RubberBand, Pandora, Zpecial, JFYT, Goodnight Lillie and FAMA.

Another surprise addition is International Husband Alliance, a newly formed group featuring FAMA members C Kwan and 6 Wing alongside singer-actor Louis Cheung Kai-chung.

The trio have also drawn attention with their lively performances, adding another talking point to this year's group category.

The first round of voting began at noon on November 9 and will close at noon on November 13. A second round will take place from November 16 to 20, when fans will select the final five from the top 10 in each category.

A third round will run from November 23 to 27 to determine the winners, who will be announced at the awards ceremony, organised by Commercial Radio Hong Kong, at AsiaWorld-Arena at 7pm on January 1, 2027.