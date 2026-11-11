logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan among surprise names in Cantopop Awards top 12

ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong actors Louis Koo Tin-lok and Jessica Hester Hsuan have made surprise appearances in the latest top 12 voting trends for the My Favourite Male Artiste and My Favourite Female Artiste categories at the 2026 Ultimate Song Chart Awards, adding an unexpected twist to this year's public voting race.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The latest voting trends, announced on Wednesday (Nov 11), feature a mix of established singers, rising stars and popular entertainers, with the race for the final 10 places still ongoing.

In the male singer category, Koo is among the current top 12. MIRROR also has four members in the running: Edan Lui Cheuk-on, Keung To, Ian Chan Cheuk-yin and Anson Lo Hon-ting. They are joined by established singers Hins Cheung, MC Cheung Tin-fu, Terence Lam and Jason Chan Pak-yu.

Rising singer Arvin Tsang Ngo-fei also appears in the current top 12, alongside Chow Yin-ting and On Chan. Meanwhile, familiar names from previous years, including Hung Kaho and Jay Fung, have yet to appear in the latest list but could still make the top 10 as voting continues.

In the female singer category, Hsuan is among the current 12 names, joining established singers Sammi Cheng Sau-man, Joey Yung Cho-yee, Janice Vidal and Gin Lee, as well as Gigi Yim Ming-hay, Panther Chan, Serrini, Amy Lo, Marf Yau Yin-tung and sica.

Meanwhile, the group category features popular boy band MIRROR and girl group COLLAR, alongside ERROR, VIVA, Dear Jane, RubberBand, Pandora, Zpecial, JFYT, Goodnight Lillie and FAMA.

Another surprise addition is International Husband Alliance, a newly formed group featuring FAMA members C Kwan and 6 Wing alongside singer-actor Louis Cheung Kai-chung.

The trio have also drawn attention with their lively performances, adding another talking point to this year's group category.

The first round of voting began at noon on November 9 and will close at noon on November 13. A second round will take place from November 16 to 20, when fans will select the final five from the top 10 in each category.

A third round will run from November 23 to 27 to determine the winners, who will be announced at the awards ceremony, organised by Commercial Radio Hong Kong, at AsiaWorld-Arena at 7pm on January 1, 2027.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: HKIA
Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu explores shopping, coffee and live shows during HK airport stopover
ENTERTAINMENT
09-11-2026 16:51 HKT
YOASOBI to return to Hong Kong in January for two shows, fans call for fairer ticketing
ENTERTAINMENT
09-11-2026 14:09 HKT
Former AKB48 star Haruna Kojima secretly gives birth, reveals marriage
ENTERTAINMENT
08-11-2026 16:17 HKT
Ian Chan leads scoring as DJs beat singers in AllStar game; Mandy Tam makes post-romance public appearance
ENTERTAINMENT
07-11-2026 23:03 HKT
Big Macs, beef cubes, and childhood quarrels: Gareth.T explores food as a vessel of memory
ENTERTAINMENT
07-11-2026 21:03 HKT
Nick Cheung to stage three-day entertainment show at Hong Kong Coliseum during Lunar New Year
ENTERTAINMENT
05-11-2026 18:38 HKT
Brigitte Lin celebrates 72nd birthday with heartwarming volunteer work
ENTERTAINMENT
05-11-2026 17:02 HKT
Stephen Fung reflects on the challenges of filming Hong Kong's busy streets
ENTERTAINMENT
05-11-2026 12:50 HKT
Cantopop stars gather as Ultimate Song Chart Awards 2026 unveils ‘I Hug You’ theme
ENTERTAINMENT
04-11-2026 22:21 HKT
Jasmine Yen steps beyond ‘star kid’ label with Z100 Jingle Ball pre-show debut
ENTERTAINMENT
03-11-2026 19:25 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
8 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
13 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.