Stephen Fung reflects on the challenges of filming Hong Kong's busy streets

Hong Kong director and actor Stephen Fung Tak-lun says filming with a smartphone offers greater flexibility, particularly for street shoots, as it requires fewer crew members and attracts less attention from passers-by.

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Fung shared his thoughts after directing a short film shot with the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max, which premiered at the phone's Hong Kong launch event at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on Wednesday (Nov 4).

Asked whether shooting with a smartphone was more challenging than using conventional filmmaking equipment, Fung said it was actually easier in public places.

"When you have a large crew filming, it attracts a lot of attention from passers-by. With a smartphone, things can be much quieter and you can get the job done quickly," he said.

He added that smartphones were particularly useful when filmmakers wanted to shoot discreetly without drawing a crowd.

Asked whether he would consider making an entire film with a smartphone, Fung said it would depend on the subject matter and screenplay.

However, he said the quality of the footage produced with the HONOR device had encouraged him to explore the possibility of using smartphones for future projects.