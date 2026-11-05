Brigitte Lin celebrates 72nd birthday with heartwarming volunteer work

Actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia (林青霞) celebrated her 72nd birthday by posting photos of herself with a giant rose-decorated birthday cake and sharing her volunteer experience at an elderly center in Wong Tai Sin.

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​In the photos she posted on Weibo recently, Lin wore a red dress, diamond earrings, and a necklace, and sat with followers beside a large birthday cake that read “Happy Birthday Brigitte.”

​“Happy Birthday to me. All the blessings you send me will be returned to you,” she wrote on social media.

She also posted about her visit to H.K.S.K.H. Chuk Yuen Canon Martin District Elderly Community Centre to cheer on volunteers providing the CUHK BEAT AD Service, a program that offers Alzheimer’s disease screening to local elderly.

​In a light yellow shirt, blue jeans, and a silk scarf, she took photos with staff members and helped distribute flyers and gifts.