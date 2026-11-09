Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu explores shopping, coffee and live shows during HK airport stopover

Hong Kong International Airport has showcased its stopover experience through Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu (劉以豪), who made the most of his transit time in Hong Kong by shopping, enjoying a coffee break and watching live performances.

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In a video posted on its social media account, the airport showed Liu arriving from Taiwan for a connecting flight and exploring various facilities across the airport terminals.

During his stopover, Liu browsed shops for souvenirs, took a coffee break, watched live performances and snapped photos around the airport.

The video also promotes a series of free cultural workshops running throughout November, where travelers can make Hong Kong-themed souvenirs, including minibus sign ornaments and jersey keychains.

Passengers with sufficient time between flights can also join free tours of Hong Kong, giving them an opportunity to explore the city before continuing their journeys.