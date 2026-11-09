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ENTERTAINMENT

YOASOBI to return to Hong Kong in January for two shows, fans call for fairer ticketing

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Japanese pop duo YOASOBI announced on Monday (Nov 9) that they will return to Hong Kong next January for two consecutive concerts at AsiaWorld-Arena, marking their first Hong Kong concerts in just over two years.

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The duo, best known internationally for their hit song Idol, will perform on January 21 and 22, 2027.

Following the announcement, fans have expressed excitement about the duo's return, with some calling for a real-name registration and lottery-based ticketing system. They hope such arrangements will give genuine fans a fairer chance of securing tickets and prevent scalpers from snapping up seats.

The announcement comes as YOASOBI have made changes to their ongoing tour, originally titled YOASOBI ASIA 10-CITY DOME & STADIUM TOUR 2026-2027 "SUPER PLANET."

In a statement, the duo said some previously scheduled performances in certain countries, regions or venues would be cancelled following careful discussions in light of the current global situation.

The tour has also been renamed YOASOBI 11-CITY ASIA-OCEANIA TOUR 2026-2027 "SUPER PLANET," with two additional shows scheduled in Australia next March, in Melbourne and Sydney.

YOASOBI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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