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ENTERTAINMENT

Former AKB48 star Haruna Kojima secretly gives birth, reveals marriage

ENTERTAINMENT
6 mins ago
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Former AKB48 star Haruna Kojima has stunned fans by revealing that she has given birth to her first child and quietly registered her marriage.

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The 38-year-old made the surprise announcement on social media on Saturday (Nov 7), revealing both major milestones at once after keeping the news private.

"I wanted to tell everyone after giving birth safely, so I chose to announce it now. Thank you for your concern. Both mother and baby are doing well, and we are enjoying a peaceful time together. I would also like to announce that I have registered my marriage," she wrote.

Kojima also shared a photo of an outfit bearing the words "Baby Mama", marking her new role as a mother.

Her former AKB48 bandmates Minami Takahashi and Minami Minegishi, with whom she formed the sub-unit no3b, were among the first to congratulate her.

Takahashi reacted enthusiastically, writing: "Meow meow meow!!! Congratulations, Mama Meow!" referring to Kojima's nickname, Nyannyan.

Minegishi also sent her congratulations, wishing Kojima plenty of time to rest and adding that they would continue to support each other.

Kojima joined AKB48 as a first-generation member in 2005 and became one of the group's original "Kami 7" members alongside Atsuko Maeda, Yuko Oshima and Minami Takahashi.

She graduated from the group in 2017 and later launched her fashion and beauty brand Her lip to, serving as its founder and creative director.

The surprise announcement marks a double milestone for the former idol, who has now entered a new chapter of life as both a wife and a mother.

AKB48Haruna Kojima

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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