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ENTERTAINMENT

Cantopop stars gather as Ultimate Song Chart Awards 2026 unveils ‘I Hug You’ theme

ENTERTAINMENT
7 mins ago
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More than 100 singers brought star power and a touch of fun to Ngong Ping Village on Wednesday (Nov 4), as Commercial Radio unveiled details of the Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation 2026, including this year's heartwarming theme, I Hug You (我攬你).

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The theme celebrates the power of an embrace, whether for those who have spent the year singing, those still finding their way, those overwhelmed with happiness or those who are always there to support others. More than a physical gesture, the embrace symbolizes companionship, encouragement and the connections people share through music.

Constance Chan makes first appearance since breakup

The press conference drew a star-studded lineup of Cantopop singers and groups, including Gin Lee, Dear Jane, MC Cheung Tin-fu, Jay Fung, Gareth.T, Panther Chan, On Chan, Carlos Chan Ka-lok, Jeffrey Ngai Tsun-sang, Hung Kaho, Cloud Wan Ho-ying, Ryan Choi Chun-yin, Constance Chan, Feanna Wong Shuk-man, Jace Chan Hoi-wing, Kiri T and girl group COLLAR, among others.

MIRROR, which did not attend last year's event, was represented by four members this year: Alton Wong Chi-tak, Frankie Chan Sui-fai, Jeremy Lee Chun-kit and Stanley Yau Sze-chun.

Several Commercial Radio 903 DJs also turned up, including Donald, Amber Au, Jessica Tse Sai-ka, Pitar Leung and Sammy Leung Chi-kin.

The event attracted hundreds of fans, although the crowd was noticeably smaller than last year's turnout.

Among those in attendance was Constance Chan, who made her first public appearance since her breakup with tennis player Coleman Wong Chak-lam. Appearing relaxed and in good spirits, Chan had informed the media beforehand that she would not be giving interviews.

Chan previously confirmed the breakup at a public event but declined to discuss the reasons, describing it as a private matter. Her latest appearance came amid reports that Wong was dating actress and model Mandy Tam Man-huen.

Singer JW Wong Ho-yee also attended, marking her first public appearance since getting married.

Stars show off daring and quirky fashion choices

Fashion provided plenty of talking points, with singers arriving in outfits ranging from daring to downright quirky. Gigi Yim Ming-hay and Jace Chan both opted for revealing looks, with Yim sporting a blue plaid low-cut top and an off-the-shoulder cropped jacket, while Chan turned heads in a sheer yellow knitted vest over a white top.

Sica (Jessica Ho Lok-yiu) went for a more unconventional look, arriving in a Japanese-style sailor uniform with a slice of white bread held between her teeth. The unusual accessory even caught the attention of fellow singer Serrini, who appeared puzzled by the look.

Felix Lam Chi-lok added another quirky touch by carrying a vintage red telephone receiver, while singer-songwriter Gordon Flanders paired a pastel-colored shirt with an embellished tie and embroidered linen shorts.

The Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation 2026 will take place at AsiaWorld-Arena at 7pm on January 1, 2027, kicking off the new year with a celebration of Cantopop.

Fans will also have a say in this year's results, with online voting for the My Favorite Male Artiste, My Favorite Female Artiste and My Favorite Group categories beginning on November 9. The My Favorite Song winner will be decided by audience votes at the ceremony on January 1, following two rounds of public voting in December.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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