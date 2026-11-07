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ENTERTAINMENT

Ian Chan leads scoring as DJs beat singers in AllStar game; Mandy Tam makes post-romance public appearance

ENTERTAINMENT
17 hours ago
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MIRROR member Ian Chan Cheuk-yin was the Singers Warriors’ (歌星勇士) top scorer with three baskets, including two three-pointers, as his team lost 44-47 to the 903 Crew (九零三人) at the 903 AllStar Basketball Game 2026 on Saturday (Nov 7).

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Held at AsiaWorld-Expo, the game featured teams led by actor Louis Koo Tin-lok and DJ Sammy Leung Chi-kin, with singers and DJs facing off in five 10-minute quarters.

In the opening quarter, the Singers Warriors, featuring Keung To, ERROR member 193, Ian Chan, Chau Yan-ting and Aska Cheung Chi-ho, took a 14-6 lead over the DJs.

The 903 Crew fought back in the second quarter to move ahead 19-17. The Singers Warriors regained the lead in the third, edging ahead 36-35, but the DJs eventually secured a 47-44 victory to retain the championship.

Before the game, Koo and Leung took part in a shooting challenge. Leung offered to shoot blindfolded, while Koo picked Keung To to take a shot on his behalf, telling him: "You must get it in!"

Keung To took aim but missed, prompting loud reactions from the crowd. Koo then gave him a hug to comfort him. Leung, meanwhile, successfully scored while blindfolded, prompting celebrations among his teammates.

Keung To also received strong support from fans, with Leung joking that he initially thought the venue was filled with light-up signs bearing his own name, only to realise they were actually Keung To's.

During the game, Koo handed a microphone to Keung To and invited him to commentate on the match. The singer took on the role for one quarter but declined to continue after half-time.

Ian Chan and professional basketball player Ivan Yang Pok-man were named the top scorers for the Singers Warriors and 903 Crew, respectively.

Meanwhile, actress Mandy Tam Man-huen also attended the event, marking her first public appearance since her relationship with Hong Kong tennis player Coleman Wong Chak-lam became public.

Tam had previously travelled overseas to support Wong at his tournaments and was recently in Taipei while he competed in the ATP 100 Taipei Challenger.

+9

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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