Jasmine Yen steps beyond ‘star kid’ label with Z100 Jingle Ball pre-show debut

Jasmine Yen is set to take another step in building her own music identity, with the Hong Kong singer-songwriter heading to New York’s Z100 Jingle Ball pre-show in December as the first Chinese independent singer to perform at the annual event.

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The appearance marks another milestone for Yen, who has often been introduced as the daughter of martial arts star Donnie Yen Chi-tan but has been steadily carving out a career under her own name since making her music debut in 2023.

The free pre-show, also known as the Z100 All Access Lounge, has a track record of featuring emerging artists before they break into the mainstream. Lady Gaga performed at the event in 2008, while more recent lineups have included Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter.

Yen will perform at the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on December 11 alongside five other rising acts, including Canadian rock band The Beaches, singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland, boy band JYT, Bella Kay and Alyssa Grace.

She described the invitation as an important boost to her independent music career.

“It really gives me the confidence to keep chasing my music,” Yen said.

Since debuting in 2023, Yen has been working to establish an identity beyond her famous family name, releasing original music and expanding her presence across Asia.

Her latest single, SWEAT, has taken her to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, while she has also developed SWEAT CLUB, a fitness concept built around the track.

The release has also led to advertising collaborations with international brands, adding to Yen’s growing profile outside Hong Kong.

Her upcoming New York performance gives that journey a bigger international stage — and another chance for audiences to know Jasmine Yen not simply as a “star kid,” but as an artist in her own right.