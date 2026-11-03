logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Jasmine Yen steps beyond ‘star kid’ label with Z100 Jingle Ball pre-show debut

ENTERTAINMENT
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Jasmine Yen is set to take another step in building her own music identity, with the Hong Kong singer-songwriter heading to New York’s Z100 Jingle Ball pre-show in December as the first Chinese independent singer to perform at the annual event.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The appearance marks another milestone for Yen, who has often been introduced as the daughter of martial arts star Donnie Yen Chi-tan but has been steadily carving out a career under her own name since making her music debut in 2023.

The free pre-show, also known as the Z100 All Access Lounge, has a track record of featuring emerging artists before they break into the mainstream. Lady Gaga performed at the event in 2008, while more recent lineups have included Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter.

Yen will perform at the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on December 11 alongside five other rising acts, including Canadian rock band The Beaches, singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland, boy band JYT, Bella Kay and Alyssa Grace.

She described the invitation as an important boost to her independent music career.

“It really gives me the confidence to keep chasing my music,” Yen said.

Since debuting in 2023, Yen has been working to establish an identity beyond her famous family name, releasing original music and expanding her presence across Asia.

Her latest single, SWEAT, has taken her to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, while she has also developed SWEAT CLUB, a fitness concept built around the track.

The release has also led to advertising collaborations with international brands, adding to Yen’s growing profile outside Hong Kong.

Her upcoming New York performance gives that journey a bigger international stage — and another chance for audiences to know Jasmine Yen not simply as a “star kid,” but as an artist in her own right.

Jasmine YenDonnie Yen Chi-tanZ100 Jingle Ball pre-show

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
The Weeknd took advantage of this concert run to successfully secure a meeting with his idol Donnie Yen, excitedly sharing a photo of the two together.
The Weeknd meets idol Donnie Yen at Kai Tak finale, wears his sunglasses onstage
ENTERTAINMENT
31-10-2026 23:10 HKT
Jasmine Yen attends iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas
ENTERTAINMENT
24-09-2026 04:32 HKT
Jasmine Yen declares bold new era of self-confidence with latest single ‘Roll With Me’
ENTERTAINMENT
28-06-2026 16:34 HKT
HK poised for increased tourism as Middle East tensions persist, says HKTB chief
NEWS
09-03-2026 16:01 HKT
Quiet celebration, big dreams: Jasmine Yen kicks off 22 as independent artist
ENTERTAINMENT
08-02-2026 21:47 HKT
Cally Kwong wins top female entrepreneur award, credits team for success
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Hins Cheung rules out more Macau concert shows, urges fans not to rush into buying scalped tickets
ENTERTAINMENT
02-11-2026 18:41 HKT
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
02-11-2026 16:13 HKT
MC Cheung wraps up airport show with games and music, says losing card games hurts more than music awards
ENTERTAINMENT
31-10-2026 21:49 HKT
Singer JW announces secret marriage and drops new love song co-produced with husband Jim Wong
ENTERTAINMENT
31-10-2026 20:19 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
14 hours ago
logo
(Video) Mao Hamasaki’s manager revealed as husband after suspected drugging
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
02-11-2026 10:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.