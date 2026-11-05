Nick Cheung to stage three-day entertainment show at Hong Kong Coliseum during Lunar New Year

Hong Kong actor Nick Cheung Ka-fai announced Thursday (Nov 5) that he will stage a three-day entertainment show at the Hong Kong Coliseum over the Lunar New Year holiday, combining comedy, singing and dancing.

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Titled The ChaChaFai Show, the production will run from February 6 to 8, 2027, covering the first three days of the Lunar New Year.

Cheung said he did not intend to present the production as a conventional concert, despite his experience as a singer.

“I hope this won't simply be a concert. I won't use the format of a concert to present the show,” he said, adding that he hoped to bring audiences a new year of entertainment through creative stage effects and performance arrangements.

The announcement was accompanied by a promotional video in which Cheung reprises five of his memorable movie characters from Unbeatable, Peg O' My Heart, The Conman 1999, Golden Chickensss and Keeper of Darkness.

In the video, the five characters meet and head to the Hong Kong Coliseum, exchanging famous lines from their respective films along the way. Cheung appears at the end in a white tuxedo, bringing the characters together to announce the show.

The video has prompted nostalgic reactions from fans on social media.

Cheung said he was looking forward to revisiting his past roles and hoped the production would bring audiences surprises and evoke memories of his previous films.