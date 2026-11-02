Cally Kwong wins top female entrepreneur award, credits team for success

Singer-turned-businesswoman Cally Kwong Mei-wan has won the 2026 Greater Bay Area Woman Entrepreneur Awards, crediting her team and partners for their collective efforts.

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Kwong attended the awards ceremony at Regent Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday (Nov 2), where Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah presented her with the award. A total of 33 female entrepreneurs received awards at the ceremony, jointly organized by Metro Finance and the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association.

Speaking to reporters, Kwong said she felt grateful and humbled by the recognition, adding that the words "Hall of Fame" represented not a personal accolade but a reminder of her responsibilities.

She said the award would motivate her to continue contributing to Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and society.

Kwong said she felt a responsibility to run ethical businesses and bring beneficial products to the public. She thanked the teams behind her work, including biomedical researchers, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, charity groups and community organizations, stressing that success could not be achieved through individual efforts alone.

She also reflected on her business journey, from establishing her jewelry brand Cally K Jewellery to expanding into digital technology and Chinese medicine innovation in recent years.

She said jewelry represented the passing down of beauty, while technology and healthcare allowed her to use innovation to improve public well-being.

Kwong said she had initiated the Cally Kwong Mei Wan Endowed Professorship in Biomedical Sciences and Chinese Medicine Innovation at Hong Kong Polytechnic University to support research.

She added that a professor supported by the initiative had recently received an international award for research achievements and was now conducting clinical research into a drug for Parkinson's disease.

She stressed that many people had contributed resources to the research, rather than it being her effort alone.

Asked how she managed her multiple responsibilities, Kwong said good time management was essential, joking that 24 hours a day were never enough.

She said she enjoyed her work and made a point of responding promptly to work-related inquiries despite her busy schedule.

"Although I'm busy, I enjoy it, and that gives me motivation," she said.

Kwong added that meeting friends also made her happy, saying that showing love and care for others made life more enjoyable.

Asked whether she would film another program to promote her research initiatives, Kwong said she had recently finished filming a TVB anniversary special and would leave future opportunities to fate.