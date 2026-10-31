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ENTERTAINMENT

MC Cheung wraps up airport show with games and music, says losing card games hurts more than music awards

ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Cantopop singer MC Cheung Tin-fu has a surprisingly competitive side – and apparently, losing a card game can hurt him more than missing out on music awards.

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Cheung made the revelation after joining the finale of Commercial Radio 903's Sai Ga Hong Kong Air (西加航空) as a special guest at Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday (Oct 31).

The singer took on a series of travel-themed games, matching his hit songs with destination cards and guessing Bhutan from an AI-generated travel video. He also watched two audience members go head-to-head in a suitcase-pushing challenge based on their guesses about his travel preferences.

Cheung rounded off the eight-episode program with live performances of his new songs At Least a Hug and Life Is Full of Doubt.

But it was his love of card games that stole the spotlight during the post-show interview.

Cheung revealed that he had recently competed in a card game tournament and was deeply frustrated after losing. He admitted the defeat hit him harder than missing out on music awards, making him realize just how badly he wanted to win.

For Cheung, the appeal of card games lies in their strategy and fairness, rather than simply having stronger cards. His plan for the next tournament? More practice sessions with friends.

He was also unfazed by being photographed at a recent competition, saying fellow players and netizens had been considerate and left him alone to enjoy the game. Asked whether his opponents had gone easy on him after recognizing him, he jokingly replied: "I wish!"

Cheung also teased that he might personally run his company's Chinese New Year market stall. He is considering selling red envelopes or even spring couplets handwritten by himself. Joking that it was a "big business" that needed his supervision, he said he might personally man the stall.

The singer also has concerts coming up in Malaysia and Macau next month, meaning it is back to the gym and watching his weight. He said he recently weighed 70kg, down 4 to 5kg from his heaviest of 75kg, and hopes to lose another 3 to 4kg.

As he approaches his 30th birthday on Dec 1, Cheung admitted he was not particularly excited about getting older. He said he often wonders what he has achieved before turning 30 and hopes to focus on his career in the next decade. As for marriage and starting a family, he is in no rush, joking that he can leave those plans until his 40s.

+3
MC Cheung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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