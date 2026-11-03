Regent Lam admits nerves in basketball debut, Wilson Ng names Sammy Leung his biggest threat

Singer Regent Lam admitted feeling nervous during his first appearance at the 903 AllStar Basketball Game warm-up, while teammate Wilson Ng Lam-fung named veteran DJ Sammy Leung Chi-kin as a potential threat in the upcoming game.

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Playing for the Star Warriors (歌星勇士) against Commercial Radio's 903 Crew (九零三人), represented by DJs Ken Yuen and Leung Chi-kin, at Ying Wa College, Lam managed to score once but confessed he felt lost throughout the match.

"I was really nervous. Thankfully, my teammates carried me, and I felt quite lost throughout the game. But once I got into it, I found it quite fun and learned a lot," he said.

Ng praised Regent for having the confidence to take shots, saying he was willing to shoot even though he was still unfamiliar with the game. Regent said he hoped to learn from Ng, whom he regarded as a role model.

Asked which 903 Crew player he was most wary of, Ng singled out Sammy Leung, saying the DJ's shooting had improved significantly over the past two years.

"He used to shoot from under the basket, but now he can hit three-pointers, even stepping back," Ng said, adding that Sammy Leung had also become bigger and was training hard.

Ng named singer Amy Tang Lai-ying as the strongest player on his own team, while Regent joked that they hoped to avoid getting any "yellow cards" by staying clear of fouls.

The Star Warriors eventually lost 26-44 despite Ng sinking three consecutive three-pointers in the second half.

After the match, Leung said playing alongside the students reminded him of his secondary school days, although his stamina was no longer what it used to be.

Yuen, meanwhile, joked that his seemingly energetic appearance after the game was just an act: "I was pretending!"