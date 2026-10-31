The Weeknd meets idol Donnie Yen at Kai Tak finale, wears his sunglasses onstage

Canadian pop star The Weeknd closed out his four-night Kai Tak run by meeting his idol Donnie Yen Chi-tan, sharing a signed "Iron Monkey" DVD and wearing the actor's DonniEYE sunglasses onstage during "Take My Breath."

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The Weeknd took advantage of this concert run to successfully secure a meeting with his idol Donnie Yen, excitedly sharing photos with Donnie Yen as well as an autograph on the DVD of the 1993 classic "Iron Monkey." The Weeknd did not hide his admiration for his idol at all, publicly declaring, "The Legendary Donnie Yen."

At tonight's final concert, while singing 'Take My Breath,' The Weeknd suddenly pulled out a pair of his idol Donnie Yen's own brand 'DonniEYE' sunglasses.

The Weeknd first showed the glasses to the entire audience to admire, then happily put them on — energized by his idol's blessing, he was full of energy.

The Weeknd sang and danced on stage, heating up the atmosphere!

The Weeknd showed off Donnie Yen's autograph on the DVD of 'Iron Monkey.'

The Weeknd wears Donnie Yen's brand "DonniEYE" sunglasses

At tonight's (October 31) final show, while singing "Take My Breath," The Weeknd suddenly pulled out a pair of his idol Donnie Yen's own brand "DonniEYE" sunglasses, first showing them to the entire audience to admire, then happily putting them on. Blessed with his idol's support, he was full of energy, singing and dancing on stage, heating up the atmosphere!

The Weeknd landed at the Kai Tak Sports Park Main Stadium, holding a four-night run of "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" concerts. He even created a new song "Hong Kong" for the city, seamlessly sampling Cantopop queen Faye Wong's classic Cantonese song "Seasonal Wind," sparking heated discussion across the city.

The shows attracted a large number of celebrities to attend, such as Carina Lau Kar-ling, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, and Pakho Chau Pak-ho, and even mainland top young actors Bai Jingting and Jing Boran made special trips to Hong Kong to pay their respects.