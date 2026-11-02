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ENTERTAINMENT

Hins Cheung rules out more Macau concert shows, urges fans not to rush into buying scalped tickets

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Cantopop singer Hins Cheung has ruled out adding more shows to his upcoming New Year's Eve concert run in Macau, urging fans not to rush into buying resale tickets at inflated prices.

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Cheung recently announced two additional shows, bringing the total to 10. He said he wanted to do his best for fans but faced practical difficulties as he was not the organizer and had to obtain tickets through the event organizer.

Asked whether more shows would be added, he said 10 was enough, describing the line-up as a "perfect 10."

He also urged fans to be patient when buying resale tickets, which have reportedly been listed for more than HK$10,000.

"If the prices are still outrageous close to the shows, sales won't be good either. I hope everyone can stay calm and wait," he said.

Cheung also commented on the suspected drugging incident involving Japanese former adult film actress and DJ Mao Hamasaki, who was hospitalized in intensive care after allegedly being drugged at a Halloween event in Tsim Sha Tsui.

He said male performers should also be cautious at work events, adding that he always brings his own drinks because of his sensitive stomach.

He advised people to order a fresh drink if they return to their seats after stepping away, unless they are with close friends. He stressed that both men and women should remain vigilant when going out.

Hins Cheung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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