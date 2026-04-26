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ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary actress Brigitte Lin’s enduring charm shines during rare public appearance

ENTERTAINMENT
49 mins ago
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Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia, the legendary star of Chinese-language cinema, made a rare public appearance recently at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, where she served as the keynote speaker for a sharing session.

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Although Lin has been retired from acting for many years, she continues to devote herself to charity and cultural activities, inspiring new generations with her presence and insights.

The 71-year-old greeted faculty and students with a warm wave and a radiant smile. Her elegance, poise, and timeless beauty were evident as she captivated the audience with her charisma.

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During her speech, Lin reflected on her remarkable journey, from making her film debut at age 17 to stepping away from the spotlight at 39 to focus on her family. She also spoke about her later pursuits in writing, painting, and photography, which she embraced to remain engaged with society and continue her personal growth.

Lin candidly shared one of her most unforgettable experiences — a serious eye injury sustained on set that nearly cost her her sight. She recalled the emotional turmoil she faced at the time, but noted that the film ultimately earned her multiple Golden Horse Awards nominations.

When asked about her approach to life's decisions, Lin said, "I never regret my choices. Once I make a decision, I give it my all."

Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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