Singer JW announces secret marriage and drops new love song co-produced with husband Jim Wong

Hong Kong singer JW has officially confirmed her marriage to new partner Jim Wong, following earlier exclusive media reports by East Weekly, the sister publication of The Standard that the pair secretly tied the knot last November.

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Breaking her silence, JW announced a double celebration today: releasing a new single titled "JW2 Love Song" dedicated to their relationship and issuing wedding-style invitation cards marking a new chapter in their lives.

The single is composed and written by KW Chu, arranged by Dick Wong, and co-produced by JW, Jim Wong, and Karton Ma, marking the couple's first joint musical collaboration.

Styled after traditional Chinese wedding invitations, the announcement cards read: "With sincerity, we invite you to listen to 'JW2 Love Song' created by us, and witness the opening of a new chapter in our lives." The date format follows the traditional Chinese lunar calendar.

JW reflects on mutual support and finding a soulmate

Explaining the creative concept behind the track, JW shared how knowing her partner stands firmly by her side through industry challenges and public scrutiny brings deep emotional comfort. Commenting on the title "JW2," she explained that it represents JW multiplied by JW—symbolizing that mutual companionship and support magnify their strength exponentially.

Highlighting her favorite lyrics, JW pointed to the lines about facing adversaries together, supporting each other through pain, and remaining fearless. She expressed gratitude for finding a soulmate to navigate life's hurdles and embrace happiness.

Husband Jim Wong praises professional collaboration and announces upcoming live debut

Jim Wong, who served as a co-producer for the Cantonese track, praised JW's professional and dedicated work ethic. He noted that the song reflects how the couple supports one another against external criticism, cementing their status as a "power couple."

The music video for "JW2 Love Song" is scheduled for release on November 6. JW will also stage the song's live debut on November 7 at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground during a Hong Kong Premier League match between Supreme Sha Tin and Hong Kong Rangers F.C., which coincides with Spanish football legend David Silva's league debut. She expressed excitement about sharing their story through music and connecting with fans.