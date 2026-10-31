Hins Cheung recalls childhood warmth through mother's handmade rice dumplings

Cantopop singer Hins Cheung, with Let’s Eat, Headline Daily’s new Saturday food section and a sister publication of The Standard, reflected on cherished childhood memories intertwined with a single traditional food: the savory rice dumplings painstakingly prepared by his mother.

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Unlike mass-produced versions readily found in stores and street stalls across the city, the handmade delicacy carries an irreplaceable sense of maternal warmth and festive nostalgia for the singer.

A cherished recipe bound by patience and premium ingredients

Every Dragon Boat Festival, Cheung's mother insists on making the glutinous rice dumplings entirely by hand. Cheung noted that despite sampling countless offerings from roadside vendors and commercial bakeries over the years, none have ever replicated the distinctive depth of flavor found in his mother’s cooking.

He explained that his mother invests immense effort into the intricate preparation process, carefully balancing a variety of seasonings and ingredients so that the dumplings retain their rich taste even after being stored and reheated.

According to Cheung, the soul of any traditional dumpling rests in two core fillings: a tender cut of pork belly and a rich salted egg yolk. Describing his mother as a discerning food connoisseur, he noted that she places advance reservations each year with trusted suppliers to secure top-tier salted egg yolks and meticulously hand-selects premium pork belly to ensure the highest quality.

Quiet observer to a festive culinary tradition

When asked whether he takes part in making the delicacies himself, Cheung conceded that the craftsmanship requires a high degree of patience that he lacks. He explained that his contribution is limited to washing and wiping dry the bamboo leaves, leaving the complex wrapping and tying to his mother and their domestic helper.

Cheung noted that quietly watching his mother work from the sidelines has always been an enjoyable tradition in itself. The ritual, he added, helped him understand why home-cooked food often carries a resonance that store-bought goods cannot replicate, elevating a humble festival snack into a lasting testament to family devotion.

Published every Saturday, the Let’s Eat covers dining, food culture and weekend lifestyle ideas around the city.