KATSEYE to bring ‘THE WILDWORLD TOUR’ to Hong Kong in February 2027

Global girl group KATSEYE will bring their THE WILDWORLD TOUR to Hong Kong on February 1, 2027, as part of the group's upcoming Asia, Australia and New Zealand leg.

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Formed in 2023 through a partnership between South Korean entertainment company HYBE and Geffen Records, KATSEYE made their debut in June 2024 after the global audition programme The Debut: Dream Academy. The group originally comprised six members: Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae.

The group has continued touring despite two members taking temporary breaks from group activities. Manon announced her hiatus in February, while Sophia began hers in August. The group's management has confirmed that Sophia will resume activities in January 2027, but has yet to announce Manon's return.

The concert will take place at AsiaWorld-Arena on February 1, 2027. Ticket prices and show time have yet to be announced.