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ENTERTAINMENT

Former Big Bang member Seungri confirms marriage, expecting first child in January 2027

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Former Big Bang member Seungri has confirmed that he is married and is expecting his first child, with his wife reportedly due to give birth in January 2027, according to South Korean media reports.

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The 36-year-old's wife is a non-celebrity in her 20s. The couple have registered their marriage and are reportedly preparing a home in Seoul's Gangnam district, reports said on Wednesday (Oct 28).

Seungri said he has no plans to hold a wedding ceremony, adding that the couple are focusing on preparing for the arrival of their child.

In an interview with a South Korean newspaper on Wednesday, Seungri said he felt a greater sense of responsibility as he prepared to start a family.

He said he regretted his past mistakes and the disappointment and hurt he had caused others, adding that he would live quietly and sincerely to show how he had changed.

He also asked the public to view his future life with understanding and to avoid excessive speculation about his wife and child, who are not public figures.

The family news comes as Seungri faces a separate allegation of aggravated assault. A man in his 30s filed a complaint alleging that Seungri threatened and assaulted him at a restaurant in Seoul's Gangnam district in August. Seungri's side has denied the allegations, acknowledging that he picked up a soju bottle but denying that he swung it at or struck the man. Police are investigating the case.

Seungri debuted with Big Bang in 2006. He left the entertainment industry following the 2019 Burning Sun scandal. He was convicted of nine offences and sentenced to 18 months in prison, completing his sentence in February 2023.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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