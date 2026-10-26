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ENTERTAINMENT

Hins Cheung plans Hong Kong concerts in 2027, new channel to revive playful side

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong singer Hins Cheung has revealed plans to return to the city for concerts in 2027 and launch a new online channel to revive his playful persona.

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Cheung made the remarks while attending a recording of a TV program on Sunday (Oct 25).

The singer said he had fully recovered from acute labyrinthitis and was planning to hold concerts in Hong Kong next year. He is also set to stage Christmas and New Year shows in Macau later this year.

Cheung said he would choose to re-record his hit Remastered 2019 (酷愛), as the album was rushed during production and could have been better.

He will also serve as art director for his upcoming Macau concerts, collaborating with the Macau Chinese Orchestra for the first time.

Addressing his private social media account, Cheung said he wanted to separate his work and personal life, adding that it had become increasingly difficult to make friends outside the entertainment industry due to trust issues.

He also hinted at reviving his online series Hins Cheung's Rice Bowl (軒公敲碗), saying several episodes had been filmed but not released due to accounting issues between his former and current management companies.

Cheung said he planned to launch a new channel to bring back his humorous online persona.

Hins Cheung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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