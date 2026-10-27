logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Charlene Choi owes hundreds of Twins concert tickets to friends

ENTERTAINMENT
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong singer Charlene Choi Cheuk-yin, a member of Cantopop duo Twins, said she owes friends hundreds of concert tickets and has turned down requests to help them buy tickets for Joey Yung Cho-yee's upcoming show at Kai Tak Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Choi made the remarks on Tuesday (Oct 27) at a promotional event for Sa Sa Ladies' Purse Day 2026, which will be held at Sha Tin Racecourse on Nov 8. She said she had turned down requests for tickets to concerts by other companies but found it difficult to refuse when friends asked for tickets to shows organized by her own company.

“I already owe hundreds of tickets for Twins concerts alone!” she said, adding that she eventually had to ask her boss for help. Asked about Yung's concert, she said she did not dare bother the singer.

Choi also said she was preparing for Twins' concert rehearsals in November and hoped to tone her arms, with her husband helping her work out.

Recalling filming “Detective vs Sleuths,” Choi said she was shocked to learn on set that she had to perform scenes involving jumping into the sea and off a building, as well as a gunfight. She said the pressure caused her to suffer from hives for a year.

Charlene Choi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Privacy backlash after agent allegedly reveals Charlene Choi’s Mid-Levels home
GOSSIP
22-09-2026 15:53 HKT
No split for Charlene Choi, manager says after divorce claims go viral
ENTERTAINMENT
19-05-2026 17:25 HKT
Charlene Choi’s huge fortune sparks buzz over wealth gap with spouse
GOSSIP
28-04-2026 21:01 HKT
From secret marriage to surprise wedding: Charlene Choi’s romantic journey in the spotlight
GOSSIP
28-04-2026 16:07 HKT
Sammy Leung, Phil Lam take on 10 schoolboys in basketball challenge
ENTERTAINMENT
59 mins ago
Bowie Tsang shares sweet message from boyfriend of 20 years after Golden Bell win
ENTERTAINMENT
3 hours ago
One cup shared by two: MIRROR's Keung To recalls warm childhood meals with his father
ENTERTAINMENT
26-10-2026 19:05 HKT
Hins Cheung plans Hong Kong concerts in 2027, new channel to revive playful side
ENTERTAINMENT
26-10-2026 14:11 HKT
Gin Lee, Bernice Liu share personal health lessons
ENTERTAINMENT
25-10-2026 17:20 HKT
The Weeknd debuts Hong Kong song sampling Faye Wong classic at Kai Tak concert
ENTERTAINMENT
25-10-2026 14:13 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.