Charlene Choi owes hundreds of Twins concert tickets to friends

Hong Kong singer Charlene Choi Cheuk-yin, a member of Cantopop duo Twins, said she owes friends hundreds of concert tickets and has turned down requests to help them buy tickets for Joey Yung Cho-yee's upcoming show at Kai Tak Stadium.

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Choi made the remarks on Tuesday (Oct 27) at a promotional event for Sa Sa Ladies' Purse Day 2026, which will be held at Sha Tin Racecourse on Nov 8. She said she had turned down requests for tickets to concerts by other companies but found it difficult to refuse when friends asked for tickets to shows organized by her own company.

“I already owe hundreds of tickets for Twins concerts alone!” she said, adding that she eventually had to ask her boss for help. Asked about Yung's concert, she said she did not dare bother the singer.

Choi also said she was preparing for Twins' concert rehearsals in November and hoped to tone her arms, with her husband helping her work out.

Recalling filming “Detective vs Sleuths,” Choi said she was shocked to learn on set that she had to perform scenes involving jumping into the sea and off a building, as well as a gunfight. She said the pressure caused her to suffer from hives for a year.