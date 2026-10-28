Time stands still as Julian Cheung and Maple Hui rekindle chemistry at Foshan concert

It was a night of nostalgia and surprise in Foshan as actor and singer Julian Cheung Chi-lam (張智霖) brought the house down at his solo concert with an unexpected appearance by Maple Hui Chau-yee (許秋怡).

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The crowd erupted when Julian introduced Maple—his former co-star and ex-girlfriend—marking their first performance together in 15 years since his 2011 concert.

Fans and concertgoers couldn’t stop buzzing about how youthful the pair looked, saying it felt like a time machine had whisked them back to the early days when their duet — "Modern Love Story" — first captivated audiences more than 30 years ago.

Cheung and Hui’s partnership dates back to 1991, when their chemistry in "Modern Love Story" shot them to stardom as one of Hong Kong’s favorite on-screen couples.

Their romance extended offstage, too, before the two amicably parted ways in 1993—making their Foshan reunion all the more poignant for longtime fans.