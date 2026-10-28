logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Time stands still as Julian Cheung and Maple Hui rekindle chemistry at Foshan concert

ENTERTAINMENT
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

It was a night of nostalgia and surprise in Foshan as actor and singer Julian Cheung Chi-lam (張智霖) brought the house down at his solo concert with an unexpected appearance by Maple Hui Chau-yee (許秋怡).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The crowd erupted when Julian introduced Maple—his former co-star and ex-girlfriend—marking their first performance together in 15 years since his 2011 concert.

Fans and concertgoers couldn’t stop buzzing about how youthful the pair looked, saying it felt like a time machine had whisked them back to the early days when their duet — "Modern Love Story" — first captivated audiences more than 30 years ago.

Cheung and Hui’s partnership dates back to 1991, when their chemistry in "Modern Love Story" shot them to stardom as one of Hong Kong’s favorite on-screen couples.

Their romance extended offstage, too, before the two amicably parted ways in 1993—making their Foshan reunion all the more poignant for longtime fans.

Julian CheungMaple HuiconcertModern Love Story

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
K-pop fans, mostly BTS fans, lay out snacks, group merchandise, concert seat maps and wish lists on an altar table as they pray to Yue Lao, the god of love in Chinese mythology who oversees relationships and marriage, at Taipei’s Bangka Lungshan Temple, in hopes of securing a concert ticket, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2026. (Reuters)
Taiwan fans seek divine help to secure K-pop band BTS concert seats
CHINA
01-06-2026 14:25 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP Pedestrians walk along the stairs displayed with the BTS logo and release date of BTS' 2026 album at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on January 14, 2026.
BTS concert drew 18.4 million viewers, says Netflix
WORLD
25-03-2026 15:19 HKT
Mayday fans offered special rehearsal session after sudden concert cancellation
NEWS
11-03-2026 23:06 HKT
Rosanna Law hopes HK tourism creates unforgettable experiences that boost repeat visits
NEWS
22-02-2026 21:57 HKT
Fading hopes: Injured Mirror dancer faces medical resource shortage on the road to recovery
ENTERTAINMENT
07-09-2025 20:34 HKT
12 held in cross-border fake concert ticket ring involving G-Dragon, GEM shows
NEWS
10-08-2025 19:23 HKT
No explosives found after bomb hoax forces evacuation, delay The Boyz concert in Seoul
WORLD
10-08-2025 17:33 HKT
BigBang's reunion concerts to hit the Kai Tak stage with 'real-name ticketing system': sources
GOSSIP
10-08-2025 14:30 HKT
Oasis British fans were said to have lost at least £2 million in scams before the concert tour kicked off last month. (AFP)
Cracking down on concert ticket fraud: protecting fans and ensuring fair access
EDITORIAL
05-08-2025 09:48 HKT
Dancer Mo Li files compensation lawsuit against 12 parties after MIRROR concert injury
NEWS
28-07-2025 17:50 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
5 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
21 hours ago
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.