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ENTERTAINMENT

ZPOT's Ian Hannz goes from cheerleader to MVP in surprise turn

ENTERTAINMENT
52 mins ago
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ZPOT may have lost the game, but Ian Hannz still walked away with the MVP title after going from cheering on the sidelines to scoring a basket in the second warm-up match for the upcoming 903 AllStar Basketball Game.

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ZPOT fell 37-31 to a team led by Commercial Radio DJ Terry at St Joseph's College, where the three-on-three match saw the 903 Crew (九零三人) take on the Star Warriors (歌星勇士).

Ian was initially joined by bandmates Gordon and Marcus in cheering from the sidelines, while Alvin, Dave and Cow teamed up with students from the school's basketball team.

Captain Alvin led ZPOT with 10 baskets, followed by Dave with four and Cow with two. Terry scored seven baskets to help the 903 Crew secure victory.

But Ian eventually could not resist joining the action as the match heated up, scoring once and earning the MVP title in a unanimous vote by his five bandmates.

"I originally just planned to be a cheerleader, but the game was so intense that I couldn't help joining in," he said, adding that there was hardly any time to rest on the court.

The warm-up match was part of a three-game series ahead of the main event, organized by CRHK's 903 and co-organized by McDonald's. The 903 AllStar Basketball Game will take place at AsiaWorld-Arena at 7pm on November 7, featuring 903 DJs and local singers, including members of MIRROR, ERROR and Dear Jane.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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