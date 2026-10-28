Cantopop trio Grasshopper sets Guinness record after 41 years with unchanged lineup

Cantopop trio Grasshopper has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the “Longest-Running C-Pop Group with No Line-up Changes” after performing together for 41 years and 112 days.

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The milestone was announced on Sunday during the Grasshopper Three in Love Concert 2026 at The Venetian Macao, with actor Louis Koo Tin-lok, president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, joining the presentation.

“The record is 41 years and 112 days, carrying every minute and every second the three of us walked through together,” member Edmond So Chi-wai wrote on social media alongside a video of the announcement.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator said the record was based on three criteria: the group primarily performs music in Cantonese and Mandarin, has remained active for the required period, and has maintained the same lineup throughout.

Grasshopper, comprising So and brothers Calvin Choy Yat-chi and Remus Choy Yat-kit, has remained active since 1985 across music, concerts and other entertainment work.

The recognition also carried particular significance for Remus Choy, who has spoken publicly about his cancer treatment over the past two years.

Choy, who appeared in good physical condition at the concert, said he had continued exercising during his treatment and maintained regular gym sessions. He has previously said his health remained stable and that he continued to undergo regular medical checks.

He also recalled feeling frustrated and emotionally low after surgery and subsequent treatment. During his recovery, playing mahjong with friends and family became one way for him to stay occupied and lift his spirits.

According to doctor Ooi Hean, how people face difficulties often determines how they cope with illness, and optimism is often the strongest weapon in the cancer fight.

He explained that optimism can boost killer cell activity and reduce excess stress hormones, preventing immune suppression.

Additionally, optimistic patients tend to complete their full treatment despite chemotherapy discomfort, and a positive mindset often lowers the risk of harm from chronic stress.

A positive outlook also means better emotional management, he said, helping patients stay satisfied with life and potentially live longer.

Cantopop trio Grasshopper sets Guinness record after 41 years with unchanged lineup

Cantopop trio Grasshopper has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the “Longest-Running C-Pop Group with No Line-up Changes” after performing together for 41 years and 112 days.

The milestone was announced on Sunday during the Grasshopper Three in Love Concert 2026 at The Venetian Macao, with actor Louis Koo Tin-lok, president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, joining the presentation.

“The record is 41 years and 112 days, carrying every minute and every second the three of us walked through together,” member Edmond So Chi-wai wrote on social media alongside a video of the announcement.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator said the record was based on three criteria: the group primarily performs music in Cantonese and Mandarin, has remained active for the required period, and has maintained the same lineup throughout.

Grasshopper, comprising So and brothers Calvin Choy Yat-chi and Remus Choy Yat-kit, has remained active since 1985 across music, concerts and other entertainment work.

The recognition also carried particular significance for Remus Choy, who has spoken publicly about his cancer treatment over the past two years.

Choy, who appeared in good physical condition at the concert, said he had continued exercising during his treatment and maintained regular gym sessions. He has previously said his health remained stable and that he continued to undergo regular medical checks.

He also recalled feeling frustrated and emotionally low after surgery and subsequent treatment. During his recovery, playing mahjong with friends and family became one way for him to stay occupied and lift his spirits.

According to doctor Ooi Hean, how people face difficulties often determines how they cope with illness, and optimism is often the strongest weapon in the cancer fight.

He explained that optimism can boost killer cell activity and reduce excess stress hormones, preventing immune suppression.

Additionally, optimistic patients tend to complete their full treatment despite chemotherapy discomfort, and a positive mindset often lowers the risk of harm from chronic stress.

A positive outlook also means better emotional management, he said, helping patients stay satisfied with life and potentially live longer.