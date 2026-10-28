logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Cantopop trio Grasshopper sets Guinness record after 41 years with unchanged lineup

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Cantopop trio Grasshopper has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the “Longest-Running C-Pop Group with No Line-up Changes” after performing together for 41 years and 112 days.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The milestone was announced on Sunday during the Grasshopper Three in Love Concert 2026 at The Venetian Macao, with actor Louis Koo Tin-lok, president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, joining the presentation.

“The record is 41 years and 112 days, carrying every minute and every second the three of us walked through together,” member Edmond So Chi-wai wrote on social media alongside a video of the announcement.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator said the record was based on three criteria: the group primarily performs music in Cantonese and Mandarin, has remained active for the required period, and has maintained the same lineup throughout.

Grasshopper, comprising So and brothers Calvin Choy Yat-chi and Remus Choy Yat-kit, has remained active since 1985 across music, concerts and other entertainment work.

The recognition also carried particular significance for Remus Choy, who has spoken publicly about his cancer treatment over the past two years.

Choy, who appeared in good physical condition at the concert, said he had continued exercising during his treatment and maintained regular gym sessions. He has previously said his health remained stable and that he continued to undergo regular medical checks.

He also recalled feeling frustrated and emotionally low after surgery and subsequent treatment. During his recovery, playing mahjong with friends and family became one way for him to stay occupied and lift his spirits.

According to doctor Ooi Hean, how people face difficulties often determines how they cope with illness, and optimism is often the strongest weapon in the cancer fight. 

He explained that optimism can boost killer cell activity and reduce excess stress hormones, preventing immune suppression. 

Additionally, optimistic patients tend to complete their full treatment despite chemotherapy discomfort, and a positive mindset often lowers the risk of harm from chronic stress.  

A positive outlook also means better emotional management, he said, helping patients stay satisfied with life and potentially live longer.
Cantopop trio Grasshopper sets Guinness record after 41 years with unchanged lineup

Cantopop trio Grasshopper has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the “Longest-Running C-Pop Group with No Line-up Changes” after performing together for 41 years and 112 days.

The milestone was announced on Sunday during the Grasshopper Three in Love Concert 2026 at The Venetian Macao, with actor Louis Koo Tin-lok, president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, joining the presentation.

“The record is 41 years and 112 days, carrying every minute and every second the three of us walked through together,” member Edmond So Chi-wai wrote on social media alongside a video of the announcement.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator said the record was based on three criteria: the group primarily performs music in Cantonese and Mandarin, has remained active for the required period, and has maintained the same lineup throughout.

Grasshopper, comprising So and brothers Calvin Choy Yat-chi and Remus Choy Yat-kit, has remained active since 1985 across music, concerts and other entertainment work.

The recognition also carried particular significance for Remus Choy, who has spoken publicly about his cancer treatment over the past two years.

Choy, who appeared in good physical condition at the concert, said he had continued exercising during his treatment and maintained regular gym sessions. He has previously said his health remained stable and that he continued to undergo regular medical checks.

He also recalled feeling frustrated and emotionally low after surgery and subsequent treatment. During his recovery, playing mahjong with friends and family became one way for him to stay occupied and lift his spirits.

According to doctor Ooi Hean, how people face difficulties often determines how they cope with illness, and optimism is often the strongest weapon in the cancer fight. 

He explained that optimism can boost killer cell activity and reduce excess stress hormones, preventing immune suppression. 

Additionally, optimistic patients tend to complete their full treatment despite chemotherapy discomfort, and a positive mindset often lowers the risk of harm from chronic stress.  

A positive outlook also means better emotional management, he said, helping patients stay satisfied with life and potentially live longer.

GrasshopperGuinness World Records

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
AgiBot A2
Chinese humanoid robot's three-day walk sets world record
CHINA
24-11-2025 18:04 HKT
Former Big Bang member Seungri confirms marriage, expecting first child in January 2027
ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
Charlene Choi owes hundreds of Twins concert tickets to friends
ENTERTAINMENT
27-10-2026 19:40 HKT
Sammy Leung, Phil Lam take on 10 schoolboys in basketball challenge
ENTERTAINMENT
27-10-2026 19:14 HKT
Bowie Tsang shares sweet message from boyfriend of 20 years after Golden Bell win
ENTERTAINMENT
27-10-2026 17:01 HKT
One cup shared by two: MIRROR's Keung To recalls warm childhood meals with his father
ENTERTAINMENT
26-10-2026 19:05 HKT
Hins Cheung plans Hong Kong concerts in 2027, new channel to revive playful side
ENTERTAINMENT
26-10-2026 14:11 HKT
Gin Lee, Bernice Liu share personal health lessons
ENTERTAINMENT
25-10-2026 17:20 HKT
The Weeknd debuts Hong Kong song sampling Faye Wong classic at Kai Tak concert
ENTERTAINMENT
25-10-2026 14:13 HKT
Constance Chan addresses breakup with tennis star Coleman Wong at airport event
ENTERTAINMENT
25-10-2026 10:00 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
18 hours ago
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
2 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.