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ENTERTAINMENT

Sammy Leung, Phil Lam take on 10 schoolboys in basketball challenge

ENTERTAINMENT
58 mins ago
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Hong Kong entertainer Sammy Leung Chi-kin and singer Phil Lam Yik-hong faced off against 10 primary school basketball players in a warm-up challenge ahead of an upcoming celebrity basketball game.

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Leung, captain of the DJ team “903 Crew” (九零三人), and Lam, a key player for “Star Warriors” (歌星勇士), visited HKBU Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School, whose boys’ basketball team has won the Sha Tin inter-school primary basketball championship for two consecutive years.

The two took turns taking on the 10 students before joining forces against them. Leung and Lam each scored a two-point basket, but the pair ultimately lost 4-26.

After the challenge, Leung shouted, “My legs are giving way!” He also joked, “Do you think I’m Donnie Yen? One against 10!”

Despite the defeat, Leung praised the students for their skills and confidence on the court.

Lam said improving his fitness, stamina and shooting would be his priorities ahead of the game. He also revealed that he had never played a full-court five-on-five basketball game before, adding that his son had been coaching him.

When asked which opponent he was keeping an eye on, Lam singled out Leung, saying he was fitter than at the 2024 tournament. Lam added that Leung could be a threat under the basket, thanks to his rebounding, shooting and ability to assist teammates.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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