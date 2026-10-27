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ENTERTAINMENT

Bowie Tsang shares sweet message from boyfriend of 20 years after Golden Bell win

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Taiwanese host Bowie Tsang Po-yee shared a sweet message from her boyfriend of 20 years, director Lin Ming-chien, after winning a Golden Bell Award on Monday (Oct 26), while also revealing why the couple has not married.

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Tsang, the eldest daughter of veteran entertainer Eric Tsang Chi-wai and his ex-wife Wang Mei-hua, won Best Host in a Lifestyle Program at the 61st Golden Bell Awards for Let's Go Home Season 3.

Speaking at the celebration banquet, Tsang revealed that Lin was among the first to congratulate her, sending a message that read: "I turned on the TV and there you were. You looked gorgeous! Bravo, bravo, bravo!"

Taiwanese veteran host Chang Hsiao-yen also sent her a message, saying Tsang should have won the award long ago and that she was her pride.

Tsang's father shared a screenshot of her winning moment in the family group chat, accompanied by celebratory emojis, while her mother sent her a photo of roasted chive dumplings.

Tsang and Lin have been together for 20 years and have also collaborated professionally. They spent four years making the documentary Dear Black Sheep, directed by Lin, with Tsang serving as narrator and interviewer. The film explores life and death through the experiences of cancer patients.

The project was partly inspired by Tsang's mother, who has battled cancer three times. During production, the couple was also affected by the terminal illness of Tsang's cousin's girlfriend. They arranged for her to marry at her bedside.

Despite their long relationship, Tsang and Lin have not married. Lin previously joked that both were reluctant to deal with the arrangements and family obligations involved. He said mutual trust mattered more than a marriage certificate.

However, their encounters with cancer patients prompted them to discuss practical issues surrounding serious illness and death. Lin noted that without being legally married, one partner might not be authorized to sign medical documents on behalf of the other.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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