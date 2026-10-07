Louis Koo to lead singers in basketball game against 903 DJs, MIRROR members to play

Veteran Hong Kong star Louis Koo Tin-lok will captain the singers’ team in a basketball game against the 903 DJs on November 7.

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Koo will lead the “Star Warriors (歌星勇士),” which includes five MIRROR members — Anson Kong Ip-sang, Edan Lui Cheuk-on, Ian Chan Cheuk-yin, Keung To and Stanley Yau Sze-chun — against the 903 DJs’ team, “903 Crew (九零三人).”

The teams are tied 1-1 after their previous two games.

The Star Warriors won the first game 51-50 in 2022, with Alex Fong Lik-sun and Keung To named MVPs. The 903 team won the 2024 game 66-64 in overtime, with Ian Chan and Stanley Yau winning the top player honors.

Koo joked that he would encourage his teammates to shoot more three-pointers and beat the DJ team.

903 team captain Sammy Leung Chi-kin said having Koo as their opponent had put some pressure on the team, describing him as a “spiritual leader” of Hong Kong’s film and entertainment industry.

The Star Warriors also include 193 and FATBOY from ERROR, Amy Tang Lai-ying, Andy Lai, Andy Leung, Arvin Tsang Ngo-fei, Aska Cheung Chi-ho, Ashley Lin Kae-ning, Candy Wong Ka-ching from COLLAR, Catherine Wong In, Chau Yan-ting, Chase Chan, Cloud Wan Ho-ying, Dark Wong, Feanna Wong Shuk-man, Gigi Cheung Man-che, Jackal and Tim from Dear Jane, Jessica Chan Yee-chun, Lagchun, Mandy Tam, On Chan, Phoebus Ng, Phil Lam Yik-hong, Regent Lam, ROVER, Sabrina Cheung Man-sha, SICA, Tiffany Lau Wing-suen, Tony Wu Tsz-tung, VIVA, Wilson Ng Lam-fung and ZPOT.

The 903 AllStar basketball game, organized by Commercial Radio’s 903 and co-organized by McDonald’s, will take place at AsiaWorld-Arena at 7pm.