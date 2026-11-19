Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday he remained committed to working with United States President Donald Trump to steer ties between their countries on the "correct course".

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bilateral relations between China and the US have been stable and improving, Xi said to Trump at the start of their third meeting this year, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

"We have established a new definition of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, giving it new substance based on respect, fairness and reciprocity," Xi said.

Reuters