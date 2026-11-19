The highly anticipated trilateral summit between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia during the Shenzhen APEC gathering is scheduled for this afternoon at Kylin Villa, also known as the Qilin Villa.

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Police have been stationed at the entrance of the garden-style hotel complex in recent days, barring unauthorized visitors from entering or taking photographs.

China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping will meet US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen today.

According to the White House, Trump will attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting plenary session at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center before heading to Kylin Villa around noon for bilateral talks with Xi.

Putin will join the pair in the afternoon for the three-way summit, which is expected to last about an hour. Following the talks, Trump will travel directly from the villa to Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport to return to the US.

Scenic reception hub

Located in Shenzhen's Nanshan district, Kylin Villa serves as a key official municipal reception base for visiting leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Nestled at the foot of Qilin Mountain in northwest Shenzhen beside Xili Lake, the 38-hectare compound sits adjacent to Xili Golf Course and Shenzhen Safari Park, roughly a 30-minute drive from the airport. The tranquil complex features multiple standalone villas and large banquet halls in European architectural style.

Until the end of last year, the villa was long open to the public for stays, wedding banquets and conferences.

Reviewers on mainland platform Dianping previously described the grounds as picturesque with a blend of Chinese and Western architectural styles, calling the spacious venue ideal for conferences and weekend family outings, though some noted that its room interiors felt slightly dated.