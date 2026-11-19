President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen for a trilateral summit, emphasizing that major nations bear a special duty to work together in a world far from tranquil.

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According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi noted that today's world has long ceased to be a collection of isolated islands. Instead, humanity inhabits a single global village where nations share prosperity and setbacks alike as a community with a shared future.

Within this global village, major powers carry distinct responsibilities, Xi said, stressing that positive interaction among them is not an optional question, but a mandatory one.

Reviewing recent diplomacy, Xi said China has advanced its comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era with Russia while actively working to build a constructive, strategic and stable relationship with the United States.

These efforts aim to foster a major-power framework defined by peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development—benefiting both the countries involved and the wider world, he noted.

Pointing out that profound global shifts unseen in a century are accelerating amid global unrest, Xi remarked that true responsibility is proven in times of storm.

As major global powers and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia and the US should lead by example by collaborating to tackle global challenges, jointly safeguarding world peace and stability and making greater contributions to human progress, he added.