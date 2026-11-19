US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Board of ​Trade that he and Chinese ⁠President Xi Jinping ​agreed to form ​at their summit in Beijing in May had brought "greater balance to a very lopsided relationship" between the two countries.

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Trump made his comments at the start of a meeting with Xi during the APEC summit in China and said the US and China had split their tariffs in a fair way.

"We have split up the tariffs and cut it in a very fair way," Trump said in his comments.

"The original relationship with China was very lopsided," he said, while criticising past US leaders.

Trump has used tariffs as a key tool in foreign and trade policies despite facing legal and judicial setbacks in the US and in spite of criticism from economists and analysts that such an approach risks raising inflation and causing a wider trade war.

US and Chinese officials held the ‌first official meeting of the Board of ​Trade last Friday.

Reuters