China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that an agriculture working group under the China-US Board of Trade would hold its first meeting in the near future.

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Economic and trade teams from China and the United States maintain communication at various levels, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press briefing.

Beijing and Washington earlier this year agreed on a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of US farm goods, but the initiative has yet to be implemented.

Reuters