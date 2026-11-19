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HK filmmaker Peter Yung's house in Lantau Island sold for $2.88 million
18-11-2026 18:44 HKT
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that an agriculture working group under the China-US Board of Trade would hold its first meeting in the near future.
Economic and trade teams from China and the United States maintain communication at various levels, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press briefing.
Beijing and Washington earlier this year agreed on a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of US farm goods, but the initiative has yet to be implemented.
Reuters