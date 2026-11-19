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Xi greets Trump at Shenzhen airport ahead of historic trilateral summit
18-11-2026 17:33 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday during her first trip to China since taking office that she intends to build a "constructive and stable relationship" with Beijing.
"We intend to comprehensively advance our strategic and mutually beneficial relationship... pursuing dialogue to safeguard the national interests of both sides, and build a constructive and stable relationship," Takaichi said during a news conference on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.
AFP