Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday during her first trip to China since taking office that she intends to build a "constructive and stable relationship" with Beijing.

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"We intend to comprehensively advance our strategic and mutually beneficial relationship... pursuing dialogue to safeguard the national interests of both sides, and build a constructive and stable relationship," Takaichi said during a news conference on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

AFP