Tesla chief executive Elon Musk made a low-key appearance in Shenzhen today as the city hosts the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, bringing along his young son and pledging to further boost the automaker's production in China.

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Mainland outlet Jiemian News filmed Musk leaving his hotel by car this morning with a young child, seemingly heading toward the Shenzhen International Exchange Center in the Xiangmihu area, the main venue for the two-day summit running from Wednesday to today.

Later today, CCTV-affiliated new media account Yuyuan Tantian reported that Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, met with Musk, with a child believed to be the same boy seated beside him.

Calling himself a "super fan of China" and a technology enthusiast, Musk turned to his young son during the meeting and asked: "Do you love China?" Video footage showed the boy immediately replying: "Yes."

"Of course—he thinks China is a toy paradise," Musk said, noting that his son's toys are stamped "Made in China." "All his toys are made here, so he always looks forward to coming to China."

First public Shenzhen visit

The trip marks Musk's first publicly reported visit to Shenzhen.

Earlier this year, on May 14, Musk also brought a young son to the Great Hall of the People while accompanying US President Donald Trump on a visit to China, where the boy appeared in a modern Chinese-style top.

During today's remarks, Musk praised China's magnificent architecture and natural landscapes, giving special praise to the country's railway system. He also stated that Tesla will continue to increase production in China.

According to the latest public figures as of November 2026, Musk has publicly acknowledged 14 biological children with four different women.