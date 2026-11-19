US President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested he could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, but Pyongyang has yet to respond as Kim continues inspection tours far from the venue.

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North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported today that Kim traveled to eastern South Hamgyong province to inspect a naval academy, offering no comment on Washington's overtures.

According to KCNA and South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, Kim gave on-site guidance yesterday at Kim Jong Suk Naval University in Hamhung, accompanied by Pak Jong Chon, vice chairman of the Workers' Party Central Military Commission, and his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Addressing faculty and students, Kim stressed that defending maritime sovereignty and security is of vital importance, urging the academy to train more naval commanders and combat systems specialists versed in modern warfare.

Before heading to the east coast, Kim visited Samjiyon in Ryanggang province—near the Chinese border—from November 15 to 16 to inspect tourism zone construction around Mount Paektu. He then moved to South Hamgyong province, inspecting regional development projects in Riwon and Ragwon counties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

No substantive contact

Trump arrived in Shenzhen yesterday for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and is scheduled to hold trilateral talks today with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both before his Asia trip and during his stop in Manila, Trump repeatedly told reporters he might meet Kim while in China for APEC. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is traveling with Trump, admitted to media yesterday that a US-North Korea leaders' meeting "may not happen" on this trip.

Analysts noted that while North Korean state media gave extensive coverage today to Kim's inspection activities in South Hamgyong, it has remained silent on Washington's repeated signals.

Kim's current itinerary keeps him geographically distant from the Shenzhen APEC venue, and there have been no reports of preliminary coordination or substantive contact between US and North Korean officials.