Staff reporter

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US President Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Air Force One today to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, greeted on the tarmac by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Stepping out of the aircraft, Trump delivered his signature fist pump before shaking hands and hugging Xi. Welcoming representatives waved both nations' flags, and a child presented Trump with a bouquet.

Following the playing of the US and Chinese national anthems, the two leaders chatted briefly before Trump departed in his motorcade.

The high-profile reception mirrors Xi's state visit to the US in September, when Trump personally greeted the Chinese leader at the airport. It marked the first time in over 60 years a US president had welcomed a foreign head of state other than the Pope upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen in the early hours of today. He was welcomed at the airport by Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and the Communist Party's Secretariat.

The leaders of China, Russia, and the US are scheduled to hold a highly anticipated trilateral meeting tomorrow to exchange views on critical issues concerning global peace.