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Want to prevent dementia and only know how to take walks in the park or practice tai chi? New research indicates that there is 1 type of exercise most beneficial to the brain, and it only needs to be done twice a week—not only can it significantly improve memory, but it can also effectively prevent brain shrinkage.

According to a report by the mainland media outlet Life Times, brain aging is not determined solely by age—innate conditions plus long-term lifestyle habits are the key, and exercise is an important part of this. A network meta-analysis published in the international journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience systematically compared the actual effects of different exercise methods on improving brain cognitive function.

Resistance Training Ranks Highest for Improving Overall Cognitive Function

The researchers included 58 randomized controlled trials involving a total of 4,349 elderly people, comparing five major categories of exercise: resistance training (strength training), mind-body exercise (such as tai chi and yoga), aerobic exercise, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and combined exercise.

Results found that resistance training ranked highest for improving overall cognitive function, with its optimal protocol being twice a week, 45 minutes each time, for 12 consecutive weeks (about 3 months).

A study in the Swiss journal Frontiers in Psychiatry also found that resistance exercise can significantly improve elderly people's overall cognitive function, working memory, verbal learning and memory, and spatial memory span; however, no obvious effects were seen on information processing speed, executive function, and attention.

In addition, scientists at the State University of Campinas in Brazil once divided 44 patients with mild cognitive impairment into two groups: one group performed resistance training twice a week, while the other group served as a control group maintaining daily activities. Researchers found that 6 months of resistance training not only enhanced memory but also prevented brain shrinkage.

5 Major Benefits of Resistance Exercise

Resistance training is also called strength training. Because the body needs to resist resistance generated by its own body weight, gravity, resistance bands, barbells, or dumbbells during training, it is called resistance training. Scientifically conducting resistance exercise can benefit the body comprehensively from the inside out:

Preventing chronic diseases: the latest 2026 version of the resistance exercise prescription released by the American College of Sports Medicine clearly states that progressive resistance exercise is a core method for preventing chronic diseases, and its value in preventing disease and strengthening the body is comparable to aerobic exercise.

Fighting neurodegeneration: research in the American journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that simple resistance training may effectively fight age-related neurodegeneration. In addition, aging causes the myelin sheath outside nerve fibers to thin or detach, affecting the efficiency of nerve signal transmission; resistance training may promote myelin regeneration, thereby speeding up nerve conduction.

Lowering cardiovascular disease risk: a statement published by the American Heart Association (AHA) points out that resistance training can reduce cardiovascular disease risk by 17% and death risk by 15%.

Improving joint stability: the greatest benefit of resistance training lies in preventing or even reversing the common problems of muscle mass, strength, and function decline in the elderly. This can effectively improve joint stability and help the elderly more easily complete daily activities, such as standing up from a seated position, going up and down stairs, and lifting heavy objects.

Helping lower the "three highs": the American Heart Association once summarized and analyzed the benefits of resistance training for improving cardiovascular disease risk factors such as blood pressure, blood sugar, blood lipids, and body composition, including improving vascular endothelial function, vasodilation function, and vascular conduction; enhancing insulin sensitivity and increasing calorie expenditure during and after exercise. Although the direct numerical impact on total cholesterol, triglycerides, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol is not very large, overall it still has positive significance.

5 Things To Do Well When Practicing Resistance Exercise

When performing resistance exercise, there is no need to overly fixate on equipment—barbells, resistance bands, or bodyweight training are equally effective, and you can easily practice at home. Zhu Weimo, a tenured professor at the University of Illinois in the US, states that mastering the following 5 core elements is most critical:

Frequency: practice at least 2 times a week, no more than 4 times, with 48 hours between each training session. Through 2 to 4 training sessions a week, all major muscle groups of the body can be exercised.

Sets: research shows that doing 3 sets of each movement is most helpful for improving muscle strength. Beginners can start with 1 set and gradually increase, but never exceed 3 sets; rest 2 to 3 minutes between sets.

Content: focus on multi-joint movements and avoid single-joint movements. Chest, shoulders, arms, back, abdomen, and legs should all be trained during the week. If practicing in a gym, beginners should try to use fixed machines, which are safer.

Intensity: strength training intensity is usually defined using 1RM (the maximum weight that can be lifted once). For example, if a person can lift a maximum of 100 jin once, then 80 jin represents 80% of 1RM. When elderly people perform strength training, the maximum intensity should not exceed 85% of 1RM; when just starting training, it is recommended to start from 65% to 75% of 1RM.

Repetitions: the number of repetitions is inversely proportional to training intensity—the greater the intensity, the fewer repetitions can be performed.

Expert Recommends 3 Must-Do Home Exercises - Practice 3 Days a Week

Liu Yong, associate professor at the School of Sport Science at Beijing Sport University, recommends the following 3 simple movements, very suitable for elderly people to practice at home. It is suggested to practice 3 days a week, with intensity progressing gradually:

Heel raise training: stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands can lightly hold the wall for balance; slowly raise the heels to the maximum extent, hold for 2 seconds, then slowly lower. Do 15 to 20 repetitions per set, for a total of 3 sets.

Wall push-up: stand with feet shoulder-width apart, place both hands flat on the wall at shoulder height; keep the body in a straight line, tighten the core, slowly bend the elbows to bring the body closer to the wall, then slowly push back to the starting position. Do 10 to 15 repetitions per set, for a total of 3 sets.

Chair-assisted squat: stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hold a stable chair back with both hands; slowly squat until the thighs are parallel to the ground, being careful that the knees do not go beyond the toes as much as possible, then slowly stand up. Inhale for about 3 seconds when squatting, and exhale for about 2 seconds when standing up. Do 10 to 12 repetitions per set, for a total of 3 sets.

Liu reminds that strength training must progress gradually. It is suggested that when just starting training, arrange resistance training on two non-consecutive days per week; after the body adapts to the training rhythm, try increasing to 3 days a week.

Source: Life Times