Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disease. The patient's own immune system becomes dysregulated and mistakenly treats the synovium of the joints as a foreign enemy to attack, releasing inflammatory substances such as cytokines, causing persistent joint inflammation, swelling, pain, and stiffness. If not controlled in time, inflammation will further erode cartilage and bone tissue, ultimately leading to joint deformity and even loss of function.

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Besides joints such as the wrists, fingers, knees, and ankles, the inflammatory response may also affect organs such as the eyes, skin, heart, and lungs, and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and infection. At present, its exact cause has not been fully clarified and may involve factors such as genetics, hormones, environment, and smoking. Patients are more commonly female, and people who are overweight or have a family history should also pay more attention.

Grasp the 4 Stages of Onset and Seize the Golden Treatment Period

Rheumatoid arthritis can generally be divided into four stages:

Synovial inflammation: The joint synovium and surrounding soft tissues become inflamed, with pain and morning stiffness, but X-rays usually show no bone destruction.

Cartilage damage: Inflammation damages cartilage, the joint space narrows, and mobility gradually becomes limited.

Bone erosion: Inflammation erodes bone, and the joints show obvious deformity.

Structural destruction: The joint structure is severely damaged; even if inflammation subsides, irreversible damage may remain, seriously affecting mobility.

The first 3 to 6 months after onset is the "golden period" for treatment. Early diagnosis and treatment help control inflammation and reduce the risk of permanent joint damage.

Pharmacological and Non-Pharmacological Treatment

The medical team will formulate a personalized treatment plan according to the patient's clinical condition. Pharmacological treatment is mainly divided into two categories:

Symptom-relieving drugs: Including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and short-term low-dose steroids (such as prednisone), which can quickly relieve inflammation and pain, but doctor's orders must be strictly followed to avoid side effects such as high blood sugar or increased infection risk.

Disease-controlling drugs: Based on disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs, such as methotrexate), other options include biologics (such as tumor necrosis factor inhibitors) and targeted synthetic drugs (such as JAK inhibitors) to suppress related inflammation and control the condition.

Physiotherapy and occupational therapy are also an important part. Physiotherapists can strengthen muscles and maintain joint mobility through hot compresses, cold compresses, and appropriate exercise; occupational therapists can teach joint protection techniques and recommend assistive tools such as thickened-handle tableware, zipper pullers, special bottle openers, and key aids to help patients regain daily living abilities.

Self-Management and Community Support

When facing chronic joint disease, good self-management is crucial. Patients should maintain moderate exercise, a balanced diet (less oil, salt, and sugar; maintain a moderate weight), regular routines, quit smoking and alcohol, and maintain a good mood.

Patients can also make good use of community resources, including the Hospital Authority's rheumatology specialist outpatient clinics, the education talks and support services provided by the Hong Kong Arthritis Foundation, and rehabilitation courses from the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation's Community Rehabilitation Network.

Note: This article is for health education reference only and cannot replace professional medical diagnosis. If persistent joint discomfort occurs, consult a family doctor or other professional healthcare personnel as soon as possible.

Written by: Chan Wing-shan, Lecturer, School of Nursing and Health Studies, Hong Kong Metropolitan University