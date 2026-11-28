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As the last solar term of autumn, "Frost's Descent" usually falls in late October each year. After entering Frost's Descent, the weather gradually turns from cool to cold, and the drop in temperature in the morning and evening becomes more noticeable. Dietitian Hsu Jui-han points out that when temperatures drop, the air feels drier, and combined with lifestyle factors such as indoor air conditioning, water that is too hot for bathing, and more time spent indoors, both the skin and the respiratory mucosa need more daily care. During this season, you may notice the following symptoms in your body:

A dry throat upon waking in the morning: You always feel your throat is tight and hoarse when you wake up, with a slight stinging and itchy pain when swallowing saliva, as if you have breathed dry desert air all night.

Skin easily dry and itchy: The skin on your arms and calves begins to feel tight, and even fine white flakes appear; a little scratching easily causes redness or waves of itching.

Peeling around the nails: The skin around the fingers loses moisture and elasticity, and hangnails and dry, cracked flakes frequently appear around the nail edges, with a faint, painful tearing sensation when touched.

Lips easily dry and cracked: Dead skin and fine lines constantly appear on the lips; even after applying lip balm, they quickly become dry and hard again, and may even crack when you speak or laugh.

Eyes become more sensitive: When facing a computer or phone for long periods, the eyes easily become dry and tired, and may even feel stinging from cold wind or strong light, frequently water, or develop red veins.

Oral mucosa easily prone to "heat" and dryness: The inside of the lips or the tongue easily feels numb, red, or even develops small ulcers; eating slightly spicy or fried food produces an obvious burning sensation.

The defecation process takes more time: Because of insufficient water in the body and insufficient intestinal lubrication, stool easily becomes dry and hard to pass, and the time spent in the toilet is noticeably longer, accompanied by discomfort.

Pay Attention to Vitamin A Intake to Protect Respiratory Mucosa and Bone Health

Hsu explains that environmental changes such as autumn dryness, cold air, and temperature differences between indoors and outdoors easily make the skin and respiratory mucosa feel irritated and dry; vitamin A itself participates in normal vision, immune function, and the maintenance of epithelial tissue, so after Frost's Descent, more attention should be paid to vitamin A intake.

Hsu analyzes the 4 important physiological roles vitamin A plays in the body:

Maintaining dim-light vision: Vitamin A is inseparable from the formation of rhodopsin. Long-term insufficient intake may affect dim-light vision, and in severe cases may even cause night blindness.

Promoting mucosal and skin health: The active metabolite of vitamin A, retinoic acid, can regulate gene expression, prompting epithelial cells to differentiate and mature normally and maintain tissue structure.

Maintaining normal thyroid function: Vitamin A participates in the regulation of some hormonal signals, thereby affecting cells' response to thyroid hormones.

Assisting tooth and bone development and growth: Vitamin A and its metabolites can directly participate in the differentiation and functional regulation of bone-related cells.

Dietitian Recommends Drinking "This Bowl of Soup"—Pairing with Milk Greatly Improves Absorption

To cope with the dryness and chill of late autumn, Dietitian Hsu Jui-han specially recommends a "pumpkin soup." Using pumpkin in cooking not only brings the golden color of the autumn harvest but also provides rich beta-carotene, naturally supplementing vitamin A through everyday ingredients.

Hsu Jui-han adds that adding milk during cooking can make this bowl of thick soup's autumn nutrition more complete. Because milk not only provides preformed vitamin A, but its natural fat can also effectively promote the absorption of fat-soluble carotenoids in pumpkin, making the nutritional value twice as effective with half the effort.

Pumpkin Soup Recipe (3–4 servings)

Ingredients: 1 pumpkin, 300 ml milk, 1/4 onion, an appropriate amount of pumpkin seeds, a small amount of butter or vegetable oil, a small amount of salt.

Method:

Remove the seeds from the pumpkin, cut into pieces, and steam until cooked (keeping the pumpkin skin retains more nutrients, but the finished thick soup will be slightly darker in color). Chop the onion and slowly sauté over low heat with a small amount of oil until softened and translucent. Let the pumpkin and onion cool, then pour them with the milk into a blender and blend into a liquid thick soup. Pour back into the pot and heat over low heat while stirring. Finally, sprinkle pumpkin seeds on the surface of the thick soup to add rich texture and aroma.

Source: Dietitian Hsu Jui-han