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According to a report by the Daily Mail, Jo Perks, an expert from the premium home goods brand Hampton & Astley, states that bath towels develop odors mainly because bacteria and mold feed on residual moisture in the fibers, dead skin cells, and sebum oils, and multiply wildly in a warm, humid environment. Simply slightly changing the habits of washing and drying bath towels, combined with the following simple towel care steps, can thoroughly eliminate odors and restore pleasant bath time:

Expert Teaches How to Wash/Dry Bath Towels

1. Do Not Let the Bath Towel Clump Together

Whether casually hanging it on a wall hook, folding it in half to dry, or casually throwing it on the floor, all can seriously affect drying effectiveness and become a breeding ground for bacteria.

2. Do Not Recommend Using Hooks

Because after the bath towel is hung up, the fabric in the middle easily squeezes together, causing moisture on the inner side to be unable to evaporate smoothly, which instead greatly increases the chance of producing an unpleasant musty smell.

3. Spread the Bath Towel Out as Much as Possible

When drying, try to maximize the surface area of the bath towel in contact with air. If you have a heated towel rack at home, you can use it to speed up drying; if you do not have such equipment, you can also turn on the bathroom exhaust fan or open a window to prevent moisture from continuously accumulating indoors.

4. Avoid Leaving It in the Bathroom All the Time

Because the bathroom environment is usually warmer and more humid, she even suggests moving used bath towels to other dry, well-ventilated places at home to hang and dry, rather than leaving them in the bathroom to dry stuffily.

5. Shake It Vigorously Several Times Before Drying

Whether it is a bath towel just used or a wet towel just taken out of the washing machine, shake it vigorously several times before drying. This can loosen tangled fibers and help the bath towel dry more evenly. If a bath towel is left in a stuffy, humid bathroom for a long time, it very easily produces an unpleasant musty smell.

6. Must Be Completely Dry Before Putting It in the Wardrobe

Before storing the bath towel, confirm that it is 100% dry. Even a slight amount of moisture may cause the entire wardrobe to develop a musty smell and affect other clothes. If the bath towel has already emitted an odor, simply drying it cannot eliminate bacteria and odor—at this point it must be put back into the washing machine and washed again.

Source: Daily Mail