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Myth 1: Children with Allergic Rhinitis Must Undergo Allergen Testing?

1. Clinical Diagnosis Takes Priority: Mild Symptoms Do Not Require Urgent Testing

Dr. Wong Ting-ka points out that allergic rhinitis is mainly diagnosed clinically through typical symptoms (such as sneezing, runny nose, and nasal congestion). For children with general or mild symptoms, allergen testing is usually not specifically needed. Only if the child's symptoms are very severe, the condition has troubled them for a long time, or it has seriously affected daily school attendance and nighttime sleep will the doctor consider further arranging allergen testing to assess whether targeted treatment is needed.

2. Comparison of Testing Methods: Skin Prick Test vs. Blood Test (IgE)

There are currently two main common allergen tests in clinical practice:

Skin Prick Test: A small amount of allergen liquid is placed on the skin and lightly pricked in.

Advantages: Results are known immediately, and it is suitable for most children.

Limitations: If the child has severe eczema, skin that is unsuitable for stimulation, or cannot cooperate with staying still, it is not suitable; antihistamine medication must also be stopped before the test.

IgE Blood Test:

Advantages: Relatively simple, no need to stop medication before the test, and unaffected by skin condition.

3. Does a Positive Test Result Mean It Can Be Completely Avoided?

Doctors remind that the most common allergens such as dust mites or animal dander are almost everywhere in daily life and extremely difficult to avoid 100% completely. In addition, allergen tests have many false positives and cross-reactions (for example, allergy to a certain pollen may also show positive reactions to other related substances in the test, but there are actually no clinical symptoms). Over-reliance on test results often only causes unnecessary worry for parents. Therefore, the treatment plan must ultimately be based on the child's actual clinical symptoms.

Myth 2: Are Nasal Steroid Sprays Safe? Will They Cause Dependence or Thinning of the Nasal Mucosa?

1. Systemic Absorption Rate of Steroid Sprays Is Extremely Low

Upon hearing the word "steroid," many parents develop resistance. But ENT doctors emphasize that nasal steroid sprays are currently the most effective and very safe first-line treatment for controlling allergic rhinitis. Because the spray acts on the local nasal mucosa, the amount of medication entering the bloodstream is extremely low, so it will not produce systemic steroid side effects, nor will it affect children's growth and development. In severe cases, long-term standardized use can be followed according to doctor's orders. The latest generation of nasal sprays even combines antihistamine components, which can relieve allergic reactions more quickly and effectively. If systemic symptoms such as itchy eyes and itchy skin are also present, oral antihistamines can be used as auxiliary treatment.

2. Will It Cause Nosebleeds, Dependence, or Thinning of the Nasal Mucosa?

Standardized use of nasal steroids will not produce drug dependence, nor will it cause thinning of the nasal mucosa or long-term damage. Some children experience nasal dryness or slight nosebleeds after use, which is mostly related to improper spraying technique. When using a nasal spray, the nozzle should face outward (i.e., toward the same-side ear), avoiding directly aiming at the central nasal septum, which can greatly reduce the chance of mucosal abrasion and bleeding.

3. Does Turning On the Air Conditioner Worsen Nasal Allergies?

Parents often have the myth that turning on the air conditioner worsens nasal allergies. Doctors clarify that turning on the air conditioner itself has no direct negative impact on nasal allergies; the key is to regularly clean the air conditioner filter (dust filter) to reduce the accumulation of allergens such as dust mites. As long as an appropriate and comfortable indoor temperature and humidity are maintained, moderate use of the air conditioner is not a problem.

Myth 3: Severe Nasal Congestion and Snoring—Are Children Suitable for Surgery?

1. The Difference Between Nasal Allergy (Inferior Turbinate Hypertrophy) and Snoring (Adenoid Hypertrophy)

Many parents mistakenly believe that children's snoring and poor sleep quality are simply caused by allergic rhinitis, but doctors explain that these are diseases of two different locations:

Allergic rhinitis: The main lesion is located in the inferior turbinates inside the nasal cavity (swelling of the nasal mucosa).

Childhood snoring/childhood sleep apnea: Mainly originates from adenoid hypertrophy in the nasopharynx or enlarged tonsils.

Although nasal congestion during an allergy attack may increase snoring volume, allergic rhinitis itself is not the direct main cause of sleep apnea.

2. Surgical Evaluation Criteria and Age Considerations

Do not recommend inferior turbinate minimally invasive surgery too early: For simple allergic rhinitis, doctors do not recommend performing inferior turbinate surgery on children too early. On one hand, young children find it difficult to cooperate with postoperative nasal cleaning and care, and surgery requires general anesthesia; on the other hand, performing nasal bone or structural surgery before puberty may affect the normal development of children's midface and facial shape.

Evaluation of adenoidectomy: If a child has severe snoring and sleep apnea due to adenoid hypertrophy, and it has even affected daytime learning concentration and facial development, this is an objective surgical indication, and adenoidectomy is worth performing.

Specialist Doctor's Advice

Childhood allergic rhinitis should use nasal steroid sprays (or combination antihistamine sprays) as the core control method, combined with oral antihistamines when needed.

Never blindly let young children undergo turbinate surgery to treat simple allergic rhinitis; if accompanied by severe sleep apnea, an ENT doctor should evaluate whether it is an adenoid problem.

Regularly cleaning bedding and air conditioner filters and reducing dust mite accumulation is more practically valuable than blindly pursuing allergen test results.