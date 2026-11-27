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Registered dietitian Audrey Tam once posted recommending 16 low-calorie salad dressings, including different flavors such as sesame dressing, mayonnaise, and yellow mustard. People trying to lose weight can refer to them.

Nissin Oillio Caesar Diet Salad Dressing: 31 kcal/tablespoon

Kewpie 0 Cholesterol Low-Added Mayonnaise: 29 kcal/tablespoon

Nissin Oillio Japanese-Style Diet Salad Dressing: 28 kcal/tablespoon

Kewpie Japanese-Style Salad Dressing: 25 kcal/tablespoon

MIZKAN Golden Sesame Dressing (Half Calories): 20 kcal/tablespoon

KRAFT Low-Calorie Miracle Whip: 20 kcal/tablespoon

Kikkoman Roasted Sesame Dressing: 19 kcal/tablespoon

Taylor's Italian Style Dark Balsamic Vinegar: 15 kcal/tablespoon

Kishu Yuzu Salad Dressing: 10 kcal/tablespoon

French's Classic Yellow Mustard: 10 kcal/tablespoon

Ajinomoto 65% Low-Calorie Rich Mayonnaise: 9 kcal/tablespoon

McCormick Yuzu Green Pepper Salad Dressing: 9 kcal/tablespoon

Kewpie Oil-Free Sesame Dressing: 6 kcal/tablespoon

Heinz Salad Vinegar: 5 kcal/tablespoon

Kewpie 0-Fat Low-Sugar Lemon Salad Dressing: 2 kcal/tablespoon

Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar (with the Mother): 0 kcal/tablespoon

*About 15 ml per tablespoon

Sesame dressing, thick mayonnaise, yellow mustard, and Miracle Whip generally give the impression of being relatively high in calories. Among the above 16 salad dressings, Audrey recommends Kewpie Oil-Free Sesame Dressing (6 kcal/tablespoon), Ajinomoto 65% Low-Calorie Rich Mayonnaise (9 kcal/tablespoon), French's Classic Yellow Mustard (10 kcal/tablespoon), and KRAFT Low-Calorie Miracle Whip (20 kcal/tablespoon)—calculated per 1 tablespoon, none exceed 20 kcal. Among them, Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar (with the Mother) is even 0 kcal, letting everyone enjoy good food even while losing weight.

Dietitian Teaches 7 Steps to Make Your Own Weight-Loss Salad

Audrey also teaches the "7-Step Universal Salad Formula" to easily make a delicious and nutritious salad.

Step 1: Add green vegetables

Examples: iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce, kale, spinach

Step 2: Add other vegetables

Examples: bell peppers, cucumber, carrots, tomato, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms

Step 3: Add low-fat protein

Examples: eggs, chicken, roast beef, salmon, tuna, shrimp, tofu

Step 4: Add lower-fat cheese

Examples: cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese, Greek white soft cheese

Step 5: Add carbohydrates to help you feel full

Examples: small shell pasta, whole-wheat bread, potato, pumpkin, corn kernels, quinoa

Step 6: Add other toppings to increase texture

Examples: avocado, nuts, seeds

Step 7: Add 1–2 tablespoons of low-calorie salad dressing

Tip: Although the above salad dressings are relatively low in calories and fat, pay attention to sodium (salt) content and do not exceed the daily sodium intake limit of 2,000 mg.

Source: Registered dietitian Audrey Tam