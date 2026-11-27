ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a report by the Japanese media outlet grape, electric fans are appliances that very easily accumulate dust and allergens. Dust not only sticks to the blades and grille but also gathers around the motor. A Japanese cleaning expert specifically reveals the 3 major must-clean blind spots and the correct cleaning steps before storing a fan:

1. The 3 Major Must-Clean Blind Spots Before Storage

Ideally, the entire fan should be cleaned, but before storage, at least the following 3 areas that most easily harbor dirt must be thoroughly cleaned:

Fan blades

The safety grille around the blades

The area around the motor: Especially the mesh heat-dissipation part on the back of the motor. This is the most easily overlooked blind spot that most easily accumulates thick dust and must be carefully cleaned.

2. Fan Cleaning Steps

If the fan's grille and blades can be removed, remove them first, and use a vacuum cleaner to suck away large pieces of dust on the surface and in the mesh holes.

If the removed grille and blades can be washed with water (please refer to the instruction manual first), rinse with clean water; if they cannot be washed with water, try carefully wiping them with a towel sprayed with alkaline electrolyzed water.

Never spray water or cleaning agents directly around the motor. Because it contains electrical components, simply use a slightly damp towel to gently wipe the accessible surface areas.

Whether washed with water or wiped wet, all parts must finally be completely wiped dry with a dry cloth.

What Problems Occur If the Fan Is Stored Without Cleaning?

If the fan is stored directly in a dust-covered state, dust will accumulate around the motor and other components for a long time, causing performance decline, such as reduced airflow. In addition, when used again the following year, the rotation of the blades may stir up the accumulated dust all at once, causing increased dust in the room or producing an unpleasant odor.

What Should Be Noted When Storing a Fan?

After thoroughly washing and drying, dust-proof and moisture-proof measures must be taken during storage so that it can be used immediately next year: put the removed, cleaned, and completely dried parts back into the fan's original packaging box—this is the most dust-proof and space-saving approach. If the original cardboard box has been discarded, be sure to use a dedicated fan storage cover before storing.