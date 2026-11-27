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Celebrity chef Lambert Givens said in an interview with foreign media: "Pan-frying steak requires high heat to form a dark brown, crispy crust, and the choice of oil is crucial." To achieve an appetizing seared aroma, steak must reach high temperatures. If oil with a smoke point lower than the cooking temperature is used, the oil will burn before the steak is seared. As a result, the steak not only has a burnt, bitter taste and fills the kitchen with smoke, but the deteriorated oil may also produce harmful compounds.

Therefore, the ideal choice is oil with a smoke point of about 204°C (400°F) or above. Such oils can withstand high heat, do not burn easily, help form an ideal crust on the beef surface, and lock in the juices.

6 Recommended Oils—Do Not Use Butter to Pan-Fry Steak

Experts recommend the following 6 oils:

Canola oil

Grapeseed oil

Refined avocado oil

Refined vegetable oil

Refined safflower oil

Refined peanut oil

Lambert explains that canola oil and grapeseed oil are widely used in restaurant kitchens and can highlight the beef's original flavor. Refined avocado oil, vegetable oil, safflower oil, and refined peanut oil all have high smoke points and neutral flavors, making them suitable for high-temperature cooking. Many chefs like to use beef tallow, which has a high smoke point and adds flavor; however, it is a saturated fat and should be used in moderation.

Butter has a smoke point of only about 177°C (350°F), lower than the high heat required for pan-frying steak. If butter is used to start the pan, it will burn at high temperature and produce a bitter taste. If you like the aroma of butter, add it over low heat when the steak is nearly done, and baste the steak with it for seasoning.

To pan-fry an ideal steak every time, pay attention to the following steps: