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Dietitian Kao Min-min once shared in a post that "cracked mouth corners" can actually be divided into 3 conditions—cold sores (herpes labialis), angular cheilitis, and oral ulcers (mouth ulcers)—each with different symptoms. She also named 19 foods that can accelerate wound healing:

1. Cold Sores (Commonly Known as "Lip Herpes")

Mainly supplement the following 3 major nutrients:

Lysine: Can inhibit herpes virus reproduction and accelerate cold sore recovery. Suggested intake: salmon, chicken breast, shrimp.

Vitamin C: Strengthens immunity and speeds up the repair of oral mucosa. Suggested intake: kiwi, citrus fruits, guava.

Zinc: Boosts immunity and fights viruses. Suggested intake: oysters, clams, seafood.

2. Angular Cheilitis

Mainly supplement the following 3 major nutrients:

Vitamin B2: Helps repair mucosa and accelerate wound recovery. Suggested intake: mackerel, sardines.

Iron: Promotes repair and prevents angular cheilitis from worsening. Suggested intake: red amaranth, pork liver, duck blood.

Water: Supplement water to avoid aggravating dry, cracked mouth corners. Suggested intake: drink more water, melon-type fruits.

3. Oral Ulcers (Commonly Known as "Mouth Ulcers")

Mainly supplement the following 3 major nutrients:

Vitamin B complex: Prevents recurrent wounds and ulcers. Suggested intake: green vegetables, whole grains, brown rice.

Zinc: Resists viruses and helps repair tissues. Suggested intake: oysters, clams, seafood.

Iron: Helps repair wounds and improve blood production capacity. Suggested intake: red amaranth, pork liver, duck blood.

Drink More Water, Brush Teeth Diligently, Eat Fewer Fried Foods

Kao suggests that people with "cracked mouth corners" can drink more water in daily life to keep the mouth moist; brush teeth diligently to maintain oral cleanliness; and it is best to eat fewer fried and spicy stimulating foods to avoid worsening the wound. If "cracked mouth corners" do not heal for a long time or recur repeatedly, it is recommended to seek medical attention as soon as possible and not ignore the "mouth corner" warning sign. According to information from the Department of Health, cold sores, angular cheilitis, and oral ulcers have the following management methods.

Angular Cheilitis:

Cause: Due to improper teeth alignment, saliva accumulates at the mouth corners, allowing staphylococci and fungi to grow, causing inflammation of the skin at the mouth corners.

Management methods:

Correct the bite position, for example adjusting the bite height of dentures, to prevent saliva from accumulating at the mouth corners.

Apply ointment containing antibiotics and antifungals.

Reduce movement of the mouth corners to allow the affected area to recover.

Prevention methods: Keep the mouth corners dry frequently. People wearing dentures should preferably be fitted with dentures with the correct bite position.

Cold Sores (Lip Herpes):

Cause: Formed by infection with herpes simplex virus type 1, usually appearing at the edges of the lips and nostrils; secretions contain infectious herpes simplex virus type 1.

Management methods:

Cold sores generally heal naturally within 2 weeks.

Keep the affected area clean and dry as much as possible to avoid bacterial infection.

Avoid eating spicy or hard foods to avoid irritating the affected area.

Avoid touching the affected area with hands; if touched, wash hands immediately afterward, to prevent other parts of the body, such as eyes and sexual organs, from viral infection causing keratitis or other skin diseases.

Avoid intimate contact, such as kissing.

Consult a doctor or dentist about using ointment on the affected area to relieve discomfort.

If the condition is severe, the doctor will recommend medication to reduce pain.

Prevention methods: The herpes simplex virus type 1 that causes cold sores lurks in the body's nerve ganglia. Currently, there is no medication or treatment that can completely eliminate the virus. To avoid recurrence of cold sores, strengthen the body's resistance.

Recurrent Aphthous Ulcers (Mouth Ulcers):

Cause: Mouth ulcers have no clear cause, but may be related to factors such as oral trauma, mental stress, endocrine disorders such as hormonal imbalance, immune system disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, deficiency of vitamin B12, folic acid, or iron, and wearing unsuitable dentures.

Management methods: